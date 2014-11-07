Spun Sugar

Bright pink florals melt together with cocoa brown in this cheerful star-block bed quilt.

Designers: Sarah Maxwell & Dolores Smith of Homestead Hearth

Materials

2 yards cream print (blocks)

5⁄8 yard each pink-and-orange print and pink-and-brown print (blocks)

1⁄2 yard pink floral (blocks)

1⁄3 yard each pink tone-on-tone, dark coral pink tone-on-tone, and light pink tone-on-tone (blocks)

7⁄8 yard salmon pink print (blocks)

1 yard brown tone-on-tone (blocks, border)

3-1⁄2 yards multicolor floral (blocks, border)

1-1⁄8 yards brown floral (blocks, binding)

8-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

103" square batting

Finished quilt: 96-1⁄2" square

Finished blocks: Rising Sun, 24" square; Sawtooth Star, 12" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut outer border strips lengthwise (parallel to selvages).

From cream print, cut:

9--13-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 36 extra-large triangles total

18--6-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 36 large triangles total

From each of pink-and-orange print and pink-and-brown print, cut:

12--6-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 24 large triangles total

2--6-1⁄2" squares

From pink floral, cut:

6--6-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 12 large triangles total

2--6-1⁄2" squares

From pink tone-on-tone, cut:

2--7-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 8 medium triangles total

4--3-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 small triangles total

8--3-1⁄2" squares

From each of dark coral pink tone-on-tone and light pink tone-on-tone, cut:

1--7-1⁄4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 medium triangles total

8--3-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 small triangles total

4--3-1⁄2" squares

From salmon pink print, cut:

1--7-1⁄4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 medium triangles total

12--6-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 24 large triangles total

1--6-1⁄2" square

4--3-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 small triangles total

4--3-1⁄2" squares

From brown tone-on-tone, cut:

8--2-1⁄2×42" strips for inner border

2--7-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 8 medium triangles total

4--3-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 small triangles total

8--3-1⁄2" squares

From multicolor floral, cut:

2--10-1⁄2×96-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--10-1⁄2×76-1⁄2" outer border strips

12--6-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 24 large triangles total

2--6-1⁄2" squares

From brown floral, cut:

10--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

2--7-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 8 medium triangles total

8--3-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 small triangles total

8--3-1⁄2" squares

Assemble Blocks

Designers Sarah Maxwell and Dolores Smith made each Rising Star block with a cream print background and four additional prints (choose those four prints from among assorted pink, coral, and brown prints, tone-on-tones, and florals). You may wish to plan the layout of each block before sewing any together.

1. For one Rising Star block, you'll need four extra-large and eight large cream print triangles; one 6-1⁄2" square from print No. 1; four 3-1⁄2" squares and four medium triangles from print No.2; eight small triangles from print No. 3; and eight large triangles from print No. 4.

2. Referring to Diagram 1, sew a print No. 3 small triangle to short edge of a print No. 2 medium triangle. Press open attached triangle. Sew a second print to remaining short end; press as before to make a small Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four small Flying Geese units total.

100576430_d1_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out four print No. 2-3-1⁄2" squares, four small Flying Geese units, and one print No. 1-6-1⁄2" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward squares in each row. Join rows to make a Sawtooth Star block; press seams in one direction. The block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100576431_d2_600.jpg

4. Referring to Step 2 and Diagram 3, use eight print No. 4 large triangles and four cream print extra-large triangles to make four large Flying Geese units. Each unit should be 6-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100576432_d3_600.jpg

5. Add a cream print large triangle to each remaining print No. 4 large triangle to make four triangle-squares total (Diagram 4). Press seams toward print No. 4. Each triangle-square should be 6 -1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100576398_d4_600.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 5, lay out four triangle-squares, four large Flying Geese units, and the Sawtooth Star block in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward squares in each row. Join rows to make a Rising Star block; press seams in one direction. The block should be 24 -1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100576399_d5_600.jpg

7. Repeat steps 1 through 6 to make nine Rising Star blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to photograph, lay out Rising Star blocks in rows.

101024730_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 72-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

3. Cut and piece brown tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--2-1⁄2×72-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--2-1⁄2×76-1⁄2" inner border strips

4. Sew short brown tone-on-tone inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long brown tone-on-tone inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

5. Sew multicolor floral 10-1⁄2×76-1⁄2" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add multicolor floral 10-1⁄2×96-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Machine-quilter Connie Gresham stitched a variety of flower patterns in each block. She stitched a gingko-leaf pattern in the inner border and a floral-and-arc pattern in the outer border (Quilting Diagram).

3. Bind with brown floral binding strips.