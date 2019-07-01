So Many Squares
What's better than squares? How about squares that form squares! In this quilt, a plethora of 1800s reproduction prints unite in a king-size Square-in-a-Square design.
Designers: Sarah Maxwell and Dolores Smith of Homestead Hearth
Materials
- 2-1⁄2 yards total assorted tan prints (quilt top)
- 2-1⁄2 yards total assorted cream prints (quilt top)
- 3 yards total assorted red prints (quilt top)
- 7 yards total assorted dark prints in black, blue, gold, and brown (quilt top)
- 7⁄8 yard brown print (binding)
- 10 yards backing fabric
- 119" square batting
Finished quilt: 110-3⁄4" square (king-size with 17" drop)
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From assorted tan prints, cut:
- 144--2-3⁄4" squares
From assorted cream prints and remaining assorted tan prints, cut:
- 576--2-3⁄4" squares
From assorted red prints, cut:
- 121--2-3⁄4" squares
From assorted dark prints and remaining assorted red prints, cut:
- 1,560--2-3⁄4" squares
From brown print, cut:
- 11--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips
Assemble Quilt Top
1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for color placement, lay out assorted print 2-3⁄4" squares in 49 horizontal rows of 49 squares each. In the featured quilt, tan and cream prints form the outer diamond, tan prints form the inner diamond, and red prints form the center square. Assorted dark and red prints fill the remaining areas.
2. Sew together squares in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.
2. Quilt as desired. Connie Gresham machine-quilted an allover paisley design across the quilt top (Quilting Diagram).
3. Bind with brown print binding strips.