Designer: Monique Jacobs of Open Gate Quilts

Finished quilt: 74×89"

Finished block: 13-1/2" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

20—3/8-yard pieces assorted batiks in purple, cream, aqua, green, and blue (blocks, outer border)

2-1/8 yards navy batik (sashing, inner and outer borders, binding)

5-1/2 yards backing fabric

82×97" batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Organize the 20 assorted batiks into five groups of four coordinating colors each. In each group, label the four colors A–D. You will make four blocks from each group.

From each assorted batik, cut:

1—5" square

2—2×14" rectangles

4—2×11" rectangles

4—2×8" rectangles

10—2×6-1/2" rectangles (you will use 184 of the 200 total cut)

2—2×5" rectangles

From navy batik, cut:

9—2-1/2×42" binding strips

14—2×42" strips

15—2×14" sashing rectangles

4—6-1/2" squares

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam open.

1. From each batik (A–D) in one group, gather the 5" square, 2×5" rectangles, 2×8" rectangles, 2×11" rectangles, and 2×14" rectangles.

2. Referring to Diagram 1, sew batik B 2×5" rectangles to opposite edges of batik A 5" square. Join batik B 2×8" rectangles to remaining edges.

Seaside Steps

3. Sew batik C 2×8" rectangles to opposite edges of Step 2 unit (Diagram 2). Join batik C 2×11" rectangles to remaining edges.

Seaside Steps

4. Join batik D 2×11" rectangles to opposite edges of Step 3 unit (Diagram 3). Sew batik D 2×14" rectangles to remaining edges to make Block A. The block should be 14" square including seam allowances.

Seaside Steps

5. To make Block B (Diagram 4), repeat steps 2–4 using batik B 5" square for center and adding rounds of C, D, and A rectangles.

Seaside Steps

6. To make Block C (Diagram 5), repeat steps 2–4 using batik C 5" square for center and adding rounds of D, A, and B rectangles.

Seaside Steps

7. To make Block D (Diagram 6), repeat steps 2–4 using batik D 5" square for center and adding rounds of A, B, and C rectangles.

Seaside Steps

8. Repeat steps 1–7 to make 20 blocks total (five sets of blocks A–D).

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Cut and piece navy batik 2×42" strips to make:

2—2×74" inner border strips

2—2×62" inner border strips

4—2×59" sashing strips

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks, navy batik 2×14" sashing rectangles, and navy batik sashing strips in nine rows. Sew together pieces in block rows. Press seams toward sashing rectangles.

Seaside Steps

3. Join block rows and sashing strips to make quilt center. Press seams toward sashing strips. The quilt center should be 59×74" including seam allowances.

4. Sew long inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border. The quilt center now should be 62×77" including seam allowances.

5. Sew together 51 assorted batik 2×6-1/2" rectangles to make a long outer border strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 6-1/2×77" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long outer border strip.

6. Sew together 41 assorted batik 2×6-1/2" rectangles; add two navy batik 6-1/2" squares to make a short outer border strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 6-1/2×74" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short outer border strip.

7. Sew long outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward inner border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Monique Jacobs machine-quilted a swirling floral design across the quilt top (Quilting Diagram).

3. Bind with navy batik binding strips.

Seaside Steps