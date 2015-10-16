Rhapsody in Blue

Can you keep a secret? This Single Irish Chain quilt showcases a simple Nine-Patch in disguise.

Designer: Marinda Stewart

Materials

2 -1⁄8 yards blue-and-white print (blocks)

1 -1⁄8 yards mottled navy blue (blocks, binding)

1⁄2 yard each mottled royal blue, mottled blue, and mottled light blue (blocks)

7⁄8 yard each navy blue floral, blue geometric, blue floral, and light blue polka dot (setting squares)

5- 1⁄2 yards backing fabric

79×97" batting

Finished quilt: 72 -1⁄2×90- 1⁄2"

Finished blocks: 9" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From blue-and-white print, cut:

20--3 -1⁄2×42" strips

From mottled navy blue, cut:

4--3 -1⁄2×42" strips

9--2 -1⁄2×42" binding strips

From each of mottled royal blue, mottled blue, and mottled light blue, cut:

4--3- 1⁄2×42" strips

From each of navy blue floral, blue geometric, blue floral, and light blue polka dot, cut:

10--9 -1⁄2" setting squares

Assemble Nine-Patch Blocks

1. Sew together two blue-and-white print 3 -1⁄2×42" strips and one mottled navy blue 3 -1⁄2×42" strip to make Strip Set A (Diagram 1). Press seams toward mottled navy blue strip. Repeat to make a second Strip Set A. Cut strip sets into 20-3 -1⁄2"-wide A segments total.

101477653_600.jpg

2. Join two mottled navy blue 3- 1⁄2×42" strips and one blue-and-white print 3 -1⁄2×42" strip to make Strip Set B (Diagram 2). Press seam toward mottled navy blue strips. Cut strip set into 10-3- 1⁄2"-wide B segments total.

101477654_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, join two A segments and one B segment to make a navy blue Nine-Patch block. Press seams in one direction. The navy blue Nine-Patch block should be 9- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 10 navy blue Nine-Patch blocks total.

101477655_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1–3 using mottled royal blue 3 -1⁄2×42" strips instead of mottled navy blue strips to make 10 royal blue Nine-Patch blocks total.

5. Repeat steps 1–3 using mottled blue 3- 1⁄2×42" strips instead of mottled navy blue strips to make 10 blue Nine-Patch blocks total.

6. Repeat steps 1–3 using mottled light blue 3 -1⁄2×42" strips instead of mottled navy blue strips to make 10 light blue Nine-Patch blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement, lay out Nine-Patch blocks and navy blue floral, blue geometric, blue floral, and light blue polka dot 9- 1⁄2" setting squares in 10 rows.

101477656_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward setting squares.

3. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Machine-quilter Kim Peterson stitched an allover meandering design across the quilt top.