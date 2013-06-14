Pieced Pinwheels

Don't stop with the quilt! Give your bedroom a makeover with this pieced ensemble, including a pillow sham, bedskirt, and valance.

Designer: Fiber Mosaics

From Quilting Ideas, 2001

Materials for Pinwheels Quilt

7--5/8-yard pieces of assorted bright prints for blocks and binding

4--2/3-yard pieces of assorted bright florals for borders and binding

5-1/4 yards of muslin for blocks and borders

7-1/4 yards of backing fabric

86x101" quilt batting

Finished quilt top: 80x95"

Finished block: 5" square

Quantities specified for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. All measurements include a 1/4" seam allowance unless otherwise stated. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut the Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut the pieces in the order that follows.

From each assorted bright print, cut:

4--3-3/8x42" strips

2--2-1/2x20" binding strips

From each assorted bright floral, cut:

5--3-3/8x42" strips

2--2-1/2x20" binding strips

From muslin, cut:

28--3-3/8x42" strips

24--3x42" strips for borders

Assemble the Blocks

1. Pair each of the four 3-3/8x42" strips from one bright print with a muslin 3-3/8x42" strip; layer them with right sides together and press to temporarily hold the strips in place. Cut the four pairs of layered strips into 44 layered 3-3/8" squares (see Diagram 1).

2. Referring to Diagram 2, cut a pair of layered 3-3/8" squares in half diagonally to make two pairs of layered triangles. Stitch 1/4" from the diagonal edges of each layered triangle pair. Press each triangle pair open to make two triangle-squares, pressing the seam allowances toward the bright print triangles. Each pieced triangle-square should

3. Sew together four triangle-squares in pairs (see Diagram 3). Press the seam allowances in opposite directions. Join the pairs to make a Pinwheel block. The pieced Pinwheel block should measure 5-1/2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of 22 Pinwheel blocks.

4. Repeat steps 1 through 3 with each of the six remaining sets of bright print 3-3/8x42" strips and the remaining muslin 3-3/8x42" strips to make a total of 154 Pinwheel blocks.

Assemble the Quilt Center

1. Referring to the photograph, lay out the 154 Pinwheel blocks in 14 horizontal rows.

2. Sew together the blocks in each row. Press the seam allowances in one direction, alternating the direction with each row.

3. Join the rows to make the quilt center. Press the seam allowances in one direction. The pieced quilt center should measure 55-1/2x70-1/2" including the seam allowances.

Add the Borders

1. Cut and piece the muslin 3x42" strips to make the following:

2--3x90-1/2" outer border strips

4--3x80-1/2" middle and outer border strips

4--3x70-1/2" inner and middle border strips

2--3x60-1/2" inner border strips

2. Layer two bright floral 3-3/8x42" strips with right sides together and press as before. Cut the layered strips into 12 layered 3-3/8" squares.

3. Cut each pair of layered 3-3/8" squares in half diagonally to make 24 pairs of layered triangles. Stitch 1/4" from the diagonal edges of each triangle pair; press open to make 24 triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should measure 3" square, including the seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 with the remaining bright floral strips to make a total of 240 triangle-squares.

5. Sew the long muslin inner border strips to the long edges of the pieced quilt center. Then join the short muslin inner border strips to the short edges of the pieced quilt center. Press the seam allowances toward the inner border.

6. Sew together 30 triangle-squares to make a pieced long border strip. Press the seam allowances in one direction. Repeat to make a second pieced long border strip. Sew the pieced long border strips to the long edges of the quilt center. Press the seam allowances toward the inner border.

7. Sew together 26 triangle-squares to make a pieced short border strip. Press the seam allowances in one direction. Repeat to make a second pieced short border strip. Sew the pieced short border strips to the short edges of the quilt center. Press the seam allowances toward the inner border.

8. Sew the long muslin middle border strips to the long edges of the pieced quilt center. Then join the short muslin middle border strips to the short edges of the pieced quilt center. Press the seam allowances toward the middle border.

9. Sew together 34 triangle-squares to make a pieced long border strip. Press the seam allowances in one direction. Repeat to make a second pieced long border strip. Sew the pieced long border strips to the long edges of the quilt center. Press the seam allowances toward the middle border.

10. Sew together 30 triangle-squares to make a pieced short border strip. Press the seam allowances in one direction. Repeat to make a second pieced short border strip. Sew the pieced short border strips to the short edges of the quilt center. Press the seam allowances toward the middle border.

11. Sew the long muslin outer border strips to the long edges of the pieced quilt center. Then join the short muslin outer border strips to the short edges of the pieced quilt center to complete the quilt top. Press the seam allowances toward the outer border.

Complete the Quilt

1. Layer the quilt top, batting, and backing.

2. Quilt as desired. Each Pinwheel block was machine-quilted in a swirling pattern. The muslin borders were machine-quilted with a pattern of loops and scallops.

3. Use the assorted bright print and bright floral 2-1/2x20" strips to bind the quilt.

Materials for Pillow Sham

5--1/8-yard pieces of assorted bright prints for blocks

2-5/8 yards of muslin for blocks, border, and sham back

37x27" quilt batting

Cut the Fabrics

From each assorted bright print, cut:

1--3-3/8x42" strip

From muslin, cut:

5--3-3/8x42" strips

1--37x27" backing rectangle

1--35-1/2x18" rectangle

1--35-1/2x13" rectangle

2--3x30-1/2" inner border strips

2--3x15-1/2" inner border strips

1. Referring to instructions for Pinwheels Quilt, Assemble the Blocks, steps 1 and 2, layer each bright print 3-3/8x42" strip with a muslin 3-3/8x42" strip. From each layered pair, make 22 triangle-squares. (You will have 6 triangle-squares left over.)

2. Referring to instructions for Pinwheels Quilt, Assemble the Blocks, Step 3, make a total of 15 Pinwheel blocks. Set aside the remaining triangle-squares for the pieced outer border.

3. Lay out the Pinwheel blocks in three horizontal rows (see Diagram 4). Sew together the blocks in each row. Press the seam allowances in one direction, alternating the direction with each row. Then join the rows to make the pieced sham center. The pieced sham center should measure 25-1/2x15-1/2", including the seam allowances.

4. Sew the muslin 3x15-1/2" inner border strips to the short edges of the pieced sham center. Then join the muslin 3x30-1/2" inner border strips to the long edges of the pieced sham center.

5. Sew together eight triangle-squares to make a short pieced border strip. Repeat to make a second short pieced border strip. Join the pieced border strips to the short edges of the sham center. Press the seam allowances toward the inner border.

6. Sew together 14 triangle-squares to make a long pieced border strip. Repeat to make a second long pieced border strip. Join the long pieced strips to the long edges of the sham center to make the pillow sham top. Press the seam allowances toward the inner border.

7. Layer the pieced pillow sham top, batting, and muslin 37x27" rectangle. Quilt as desired. Trim the batting and backing even with the pieced sham top.

8. Fold under 1/2" on a long edge of the muslin 35-1/2x18" rectangle and the muslin 35-1/2x13" rectangle; press. Stitch 1/4" from the folded edge.

9. Referring to Diagram 5, overlap the folded edges of the two rectangles 4-1/2 "; baste in place to make the pillow sham back.

10. Layer the pillow sham top and pillow sham back. Sew together around the outer edges to make a pillow sham. Turn the sham right side out; press.

11. Sew in the ditch through all layers between the inner and outer borders to create a flange. Insert a pillow through the opening in the sham back.

Materials for Bedskirt

3-1/4 yards of 90"-wide muslin or 6-1/2 yards of 44/45"-wide muslin for side panels, foot panels, and center panel 6--1/3-yard pieces of assorted bright prints for triangle-squares and borders

3--1/2"-diameter pink buttons

Finished bedskirt: Fits a queen-size bed with a 14-1/2" drop

Cut the Fabrics

From muslin, cut:

1--62-1/2x83" rectangle for center panel

4--43x10-3/4" rectangles

4--43x5-1/4" rectangles

2--33x10-3/4" rectangles

2--33x5-1/4" rectangles

3--5x16" rectangles

3--5x7" rectangles

From assorted bright prints, cut:

10--3-3/8x42" strips

8--1-1/2x43" strips

4--1-1/2x33" strips

Assemble Bedskirt

1. Sort the 3-3/8x42" bright print strips into pairs. Referring to instructions for Pinwheels Quilt, Assemble the Blocks, steps 1 and 2, layer each pair; from each layered pair, make 19 triangle-squares. (You will have 1 triangle-square left over.)

2. Sew together 17 triangle-squares in a row. The pieced row should measure 3x43", including the seam allowances. Sew two different bright print 1-1/2x43" strips to the long edges of the pieced row. Press the seam allowances toward the bright print strips.

3. Sew together a muslin 43x10-3/4" rectangle, the pieced Step 2 unit, and a muslin 43x5-1/4" rectangle to make a side panel. Press the seam allowances toward the muslin rectangles.

4. Referring to Diagram 6, press under 1/2" along the long raw edge of the muslin 43x5-1/4" rectangle. Fold the muslin rectangle to the back side of the pieced Step 2 unit (see Diagram 7); blind-hem stitch in place to hem the side panel.

5. Repeat steps 2 through 4 to make a total of four hemmed side panels.

6. In the same manner, use 13 triangle-squares, two different bright print 1-1/2x33" strips, a muslin 33x10-3/4" rectangle, and a muslin 33x5-1/4" rectangle to make a hemmed foot panel. Repeat to make a second hemmed foot panel.

7. Fold up 1/2" on a short edge of each muslin 5x16" rectangle; press. Fold up another 1/2"; press. Topstitch the hems in place to make a total of three pleat rectangles.

8. With the hemmed edges aligned at the bottom, sew two side panels to the long edges of a pleat rectangle (see Diagram 8). Press the seam allowances toward the pleat rectangle.

9. Referring to Diagram 9, pleat the pleat rectangle, bringing the side panels together. Baste in place at the top and bottom.

10. Fold under 1" on the short raw ends of the side panels; press. Fold under another 1"; press. Topstitch the hems in place to complete a bed skirt side unit.

11. Repeat steps 2 through 4 with the remaining side panels and a pleat rectangle to make a second bed skirt side unit. Repeat again with the foot panels and remaining pleat rectangle to make the bed skirt foot unit.

12. Fold under 1/2" on one short end of the muslin 62-1/2x83" rectangle; press. Fold under another 1/2"; press. Topstitch the hem in place.

13. Referring to the Bedskirt Assembly Diagram (see Diagram 10) for placement and using a 1/2" seam allowance, sew the foot unit to the unfinished short edge of the muslin 62-1/2x83" rectangle. Then join the side units to the long edges of the muslin rectangle.

14. Fold a muslin 5x7" rectangle in half lengthwise with the right side inside (see Diagram 12). Along the long raw edges measure 1-1/2" up from the short edges. Sew the raw edges together from the opposite short edges to this mark, then sew from this mark to the folded edge to create a point. Trim the seam allowance along the diagonal seam. Turn right side out. Repeat with the remaining muslin 5x7" rectangles. Move the seams to the center back and press to make three tabs (see Diagram 13).

15. Trim each tab to measure 3-1/2". Fold under the raw edges 1/2"; press. Topstitch a tab over each bedskirt pleat (see Diagram 12). Sew the buttons to the tabs, stitching through all layers, to complete the bedskirt.

Materials for Valance

6--1/4-yard pieces of assorted bright prints for blocks and outer border

1-1/2 yards of muslin for blocks, inner border, backing, and hanging tabs

5--1/2"-diameter pink buttons

Finished valance: 51x16"

Cut the Fabrics

Cut the muslin backing rectangle the length of the fabric (parallel to the selvage).

From each assorted bright print, cut:

1--2-1/2x42" strip

1--3-3/8x22" strip

From muslin, cut:

1--51-1/2x16-1/2" backing rectangle

3--1-1/2x42" strips

6--3-3/8x22" strips

5--5x7" rectangles

Assemble the Valance

1. Referring to instructions for Pinwheels Quilt, Assemble the Blocks, steps 1 and 2, layer each bright print 3-3/8x22" strip with a muslin 3-3/8x22" strip. From each layered pair, make 12 triangle-squares.

2. Referring to instructions for Pinwheels Quilt, Assemble the Blocks, Step 3, make a total of 18 Pinwheel blocks. Set aside the remaining triangle-squares for the pieced outer border.

3. Lay out the Pinwheel blocks in two horizontal rows (see Diagram 15). Join the blocks in each row. Press the seam allowances in each row in opposite directions. Then join the rows to make the pieced valance center. The pieced valance center should measure 45-1/2x10-1/2", including the seam allowances.

4. Cut and piece the muslin 1-1/2x42" strips to make two 1-1/2x47-1/2" inner border strips. Sew the short muslin inner border strips to the short edges of the pieced valance center. Then join the long muslin inner border strips to the long edges of the pieced valance center. Press all seam allowances toward the inner border.

5. Cut and piece the assorted bright print 2-1/2x42" strips to make the following:

2--2-1/2x51-1/2" outer border strips

2--2-1/2x12-1/2" outer border strips

6. Sew the short bright print outer border strips to the short edges of the pieced valance center. Then join the long bright print outer border strips to the long edges of the pieced valance center to complete the valance front. Press the seam allowances toward the outer border.

7. Referring to instructions for Pinwheels Bedskirt, Step 14, use the muslin 5x7" rectangles to make a total of five hanging tabs.

8. With right sides facing up, place the five hanging tabs along one long edge of the valance top; align raw edges and leave 1/2" on each end. Baste in place.