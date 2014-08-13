Orchard Lane
Time-saving strip piecing makes it easy to complete a Four-Patch quilt.
Designer: Jill Abeloe Mead
Materials
- 9--18×22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted red prints or 1-3⁄4 yards total assorted red prints (blocks)
- 9--18×22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted green prints or 1-3⁄4 yards total assorted green prints (blocks)
- 13--18×22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted yellow prints or 3-1⁄4 yards total assorted yellow prints (setting squares)
- 3⁄4 yard red print (binding)
- 5-3⁄8 yards backing fabric
- 79×95" batting
Finished quilt: 72-1⁄2×88-1⁄2"
Finished block: 8" square
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From assorted red prints, cut:
- 25--4-1⁄2×22" strips
From assorted green prints, cut:
- 25--4-1⁄2×22" strips
From assorted yellow prints, cut:
- 49--8-1⁄2" setting squares
From red print, cut:
- 9--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips
Assemble Four-Patch Blocks
1. Sew together an assorted red print 4-1⁄2×22" strip and an assorted green print 4-1⁄2×22" strip to make a strip set. Press seam toward green print strip. Repeat to make 25 strip sets total. Cut strip sets into 100--4-1⁄2"-wide segments (Diagram 1).
2. Lay out two assorted red-and-green segments. Join segments to make a Four-Patch block (Diagram 2). Press seam in one direction. The Four-Patch block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.
3. Repeat Step 2 to make 50 Four-Patch blocks total.
Assemble Quilt Top
1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out Four-Patch blocks and assorted yellow print 8-1⁄2" setting squares in 11 rows.
2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward setting squares.
3. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.
2. Quilt as desired. Machine-quilter Nancy Sharr stitched a paisley design across the quilt top.
3. Bind with red print binding strips.