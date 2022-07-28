Designer: Kristina Brinkerhoff of Center Street Quilts

Finished size: 79-5/8×99-1/2"

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

3-1/2 yards solid white (sashing units, sashing squares, setting triangles)

7-1/3 yards solid red (sashing units, setting squares, setting and corner triangles, binding)

7-3/8 yards backing fabric

88×108" batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From solid white, cut:

5—8-3/8" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 20 setting triangles total (you will use 18)

31—5-1/2" sashing squares

320—3" squares

From solid red, cut:

9—2-1/2 ×42" binding strips

4—14" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 16 setting triangles total (you will use 14)

32—9-1/2" setting squares

2—7-1/4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles total

80—4-1/2×5-1/2" rectangles

160—3×5-1/2" rectangles

Assemble Units

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each solid white 3" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2. Align a marked solid white square with one end of a solid red 3×5-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 1; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1/4" and press open attached triangle. Add a second marked solid white square to opposite end of rectangle to make a Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 3×5-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 160 Flying Geese units total.

Nordic Delight

3. Referring to Diagram 2, sew Flying Geese units to opposite edges of a solid red 4-1/2×5-1/2" rectangle to make a Flying Geese sashing unit. The unit should be 5-1/2×9-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 80 Flying Geese sashing units total.

Nordic Delight

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram and noting rotation of Flying Geese sashing units, lay out Flying Geese sashing units, solid white 5-1/2" sashing squares, solid red 9-1/2" setting squares, solid white setting triangles, and solid red setting triangles in 17 diagonal rows.

Nordic Delight

2. Sew together pieces in rows. Press seams away from Flying Geese sashing units. Join rows. Press seams in one direction.

3. Add solid red corner triangles to complete quilt top. Press seams toward corner triangles.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Kaitlyn Howell machine-quilted an allover clamshell design across the quilt top.