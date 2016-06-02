Greet the Morning

Honor daybreak with a cheerful quilt made from two favorite blocks in punchy orange and playful teal.

Materials

3 yards off-white print (blocks)

2 yards orange print (blocks)

3 yards dark orange print (blocks, inner border, binding)

1 yard teal print (blocks)

1 yard teal-and-orange stripe (blocks)

2 yards teal floral (outer border)

8-3⁄8 yards backing fabric

100×110" batting

Finished quilt: 94×103-3⁄4"

Finished blocks: 9-3⁄4" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From off-white print, cut:

18--11" squares

72--4-1⁄8" squares

From orange print, cut:

18--11" squares

From dark orange print, cut:

11--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

9--2-1⁄4 ×42" strips for inner border

72--4-1⁄8" squares

36--3-3⁄4" squares

From teal print, cut:

15--2-1⁄8 ×42" strips

From teal-and-orange stripe, cut:

15--2-1⁄8 ×42" strips

From teal floral, cut:

10--6-1⁄2 ×42" strips for outer border

Assemble Hourglass Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of off-white print 11" squares. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2. Layer a marked off-white print square atop an orange print 11" square. Sew pair together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line. Cut pair apart on drawn line to make two triangle units (Diagram 1). Open triangle units and press seams open to make two large triangle-square units.

100549472_600.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 using remaining marked off-white print squares and unmarked orange print squares to make 36 large triangle-square units total.

4. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line perpendicular to seam line on wrong side of 18 large triangle-square units.

5. Layer a marked large triangle-square unit atop an unmarked large triangle-square unit, aligning seam lines. Sew pair together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line. Cut pair apart on drawn line to make two triangle units (Diagram 2). Open triangle units and press seams open to make two hourglass blocks. Each hourglass block should be 10-1⁄4" square including seam allowances.

100549473_600.jpg

6. Repeat Step 5 using remaining marked large triangle-square units and unmarked large triangle-square units to make 36 hourglass blocks total.

Assemble Churn Dash Blocks

1. Referring to Assemble Hourglass Blocks steps 1–3 and using off-white print 4-1⁄8" squares and dark orange print 4-1⁄8" squares, make 144 small triangle-square units (Diagram 3).

100549474_600.jpg

2. Sew together a teal print 2-1⁄8 ×42" strip and a teal-and-orange stripe 2-1⁄8 ×42" strip to make a strip set (Diagram 4). Press seam toward teal print. Repeat to make 15 strip sets total. Cut strips sets into 144-3-3⁄4"-wide teal segments.

100549475_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 5, lay out four small triangle-square units, four teal segments, and one dark orange print 3-3⁄4" square in three rows.

100549476_600.jpg

4. Join pieces in each row. Press seams away from teal segments. Join rows to make a Churn Dash block; press seams in one direction. The block should be 10-1⁄4" square including seam allowances.

5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 to make 36 Churn Dash blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out hourglass and Churn Dash blocks in nine rows, alternating blocks. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams toward hourglass blocks.

100549477_600.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 78-1⁄2 ×88-1⁄4" including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Cut and piece dark orange print 2-1⁄4×42" strips to make:

2--2-1⁄4 ×88-1⁄4" inner border strips

2--2-1⁄4 ×82" inner border strips

2. Join long inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border. The quilt center should be 82×91-3⁄4" including seam allowances.

3. Cut and piece teal floral 6-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--6-1⁄2 ×94" outer border strips

2--6-1⁄2 ×91-3⁄4" outer border strips

4. Join short outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Machine-quilter Randi Helling stitched an allover flower and vine design across the quilt top.

3. Bind with dark orange print binding strips.