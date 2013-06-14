Free Bed-Size Quilt Patterns
Add instant style to your bedroom with a beautiful bed quilt! Patterns for quilts ranging in size from twin to king feature a variety of techniques suitable for any decor.
Greet the Morning
Honor daybreak with a cheerful quilt made from two favorite blocks in punchy orange and playful teal.
All Things Spring
Use an array of light and dark florals to construct the sweet and subtle double-bed-size quilt. Set on point, color blocks stand out among the sashing strips that create stars where they intersect.
Between the Lines
Whether you love retro or have fond memories of sleeping under a 1930s quilt, you'll adore this cheerful row quilt. Strip-piecing makes assembly easy!
Flower Show
Florals and solids combine for a stunning but easy-to-sew bed quilt. You can change the theme of the large rectangles-think plaids or reproduction prints-to customize for any room.
Rhapsody in Blue
Can you keep a secret? This Single Irish Chain quilt showcases a simple Nine-Patch in disguise.
Budding Beauty
A soft, buttery yellow teamed with solid white in this bed-size quilt provides the perfect background for the bright '30s print appliqués
Urban Amish
Give a contemporary spin to a classic Double Nine-Patch block using solids and mottled fabrics in a limited color palette.
Calypso
Give your bedroom an island vibe with a tropical print, twin-size quilt that's easy to piece.
Suite Dreams
Lighten up a guest room with a 1930s bed quilt edged with random reproduction pastel prints.
Trail Mix
If you've got a stash of fabric scraps, this is the perfect project for you to put them to good use.
Orchard Lane
Time-saving strip piecing makes it easy to complete a Four-Patch quilt.
Contrasting Cabins
Experiment with unlikely fabric combinations and quilting styles to craft a Log Cabin stunner that gives equal play to lights and darks.
Spun Sugar
Bright pink florals melt together with cocoa brown in this cheerful star-block bed quilt.
Center Strips Bed Quilt
Choose an allover dark print for the border and assorted fall tones for the strips to make a bed quilt with an autumn feel.
Red, White, and Blue Bricks
Make a quick-to-assemble patriotic picnic throw or cozy cottage twin-size bed quilt from your favorite scrappy assortment of red, white, and blue prints.
Summer Salsa
Stitch up Nine-Patch blocks and combine them with setting squares for an easy checkerboard-style quilt.
Sweet Retreat Bed Quilt
Treat yourself to a room makeover complete with a coverlet pieced in flirty florals and dainty checks and edged with pretty prairie points.
Wintergreen
When temperatures drop, curl up in a bed-size flannel quilt with pops of green that hint at spring.
Green Pinwheels
Stitch a queen-size bed quilt using a pretty paisley print. Foundation-pieced sashing frames a center of Pinwheel blocks.
Pastel Delectable Mountains
Create an exquisite bed quilt and matching ensemble of pillows using crisp, cool colors.
Checkerboard Squares
Set Square-in-a-Square blocks on point and surround them with a striking blue toile to create a timeless, treasured bed quilt.
A Dash of Autumn
Look closely: There really aren't Churn Dash blocks in this quilt. It's the intersections of the asymmetrical block that create the appearance of Church Dash.
Splashes of Color
Use delicious sherbet-tone batiks to make an easy bed quilt. Start with a simple square, surround it with four mix-and-match rectangles, and voilà-one block is done.
Pieced Pinwheels
Sew Pinwheel blocks using a variety of bright florals and prints. Use leftover fabric to create a bedroom ensemble that includes pillow shams, a bed skirt, and a valance.
Scrappy Rose
Cranberry reds, sage greens, and rose-petal pinks combine with a range of neutrals to create an appealing pattern in an easy-to-piece bed quilt.
Fat Quarter Twin-Bed Quilt
Cut rectangles from floral fat quarters and join them with solid watermelon pink strips to create pieced rows.
Crossways
Create one-way movement by arranging Four-Patch units and setting squares in a diagonal Irish Chain pattern.
Falling Leaves
This oh-sew-easy bed quilt makes creating curves a breeze when you learn the trick-fusible appliqué.
Solid Squares Twin Bed Quilt
Bright solid-color squares pop off the gray background in this simple-to-sew grid quilt. Use 15 assorted fat quarters to make the twin-size bed quilt.
Fall Spice Bed Quilt
Select an assortment of fall-theme fabrics and sew a cozy bed quilt.
Country Winter
Strip-piece a cozy bed-size quilt quickly. Sew a coordinating bed skirt and pillow to make a bedroom ensemble.
Patchwork Flannel Bed Quilt
Don't let cold temperatures stop you from sewing up a storm. Keep warm by combining flannels from your favorite collections to create a cozy bed quilt.
Fast Flowers Twin-Bed Quilt
Fussy-cut printed fabric panels to make a fast and easy twin-bed quilt. Use a combination of prints-florals, rickrack, dots, and tone-on-tones-to add an extra splash of style.
Big Block Duvet
Turn a pieced quilt top into a summer-weight quilt by finishing it as a duvet cover instead of layering it with batting.
Triangle-Squares Bed Quilt
Make a big quilt to show off eye-catching prints, solids, and ticking stripes. This easy bed-size quilt features two sizes of triangle-squares, large Four-Patch units, and a variety of rectangles.
Hourglass-Made-Easy Bed Quilt
Made solely of squares, this hourglass block quilt makes great use of coordinated prints. The diagonal seams and darker fabrics in each block create graphic angles across the quilt top.
Fast and Fusible Daisy Quilt
Assemble a bed quilt that is sure to brighten any room. Use fusible web to appliqué custom-made initials in the center block.