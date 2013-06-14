Free Bed-Size Quilt Patterns

Add instant style to your bedroom with a beautiful bed quilt! Patterns for quilts ranging in size from twin to king feature a variety of techniques suitable for any decor.

Greet the Morning

Honor daybreak with a cheerful quilt made from two favorite blocks in punchy orange and playful teal.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

All Things Spring

Use an array of light and dark florals to construct the sweet and subtle double-bed-size quilt. Set on point, color blocks stand out among the sashing strips that create stars where they intersect.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Between the Lines

Whether you love retro or have fond memories of sleeping under a 1930s quilt, you'll adore this cheerful row quilt. Strip-piecing makes assembly easy!

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Flower Show

Florals and solids combine for a stunning but easy-to-sew bed quilt. You can change the theme of the large rectangles-think plaids or reproduction prints-to customize for any room.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Rhapsody in Blue

Can you keep a secret? This Single Irish Chain quilt showcases a simple Nine-Patch in disguise.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Budding Beauty

A soft, buttery yellow teamed with solid white in this bed-size quilt provides the perfect background for the bright '30s print appliqués

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Urban Amish

Give a contemporary spin to a classic Double Nine-Patch block using solids and mottled fabrics in a limited color palette.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Calypso

Give your bedroom an island vibe with a tropical print, twin-size quilt that's easy to piece.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Suite Dreams

Lighten up a guest room with a 1930s bed quilt edged with random reproduction pastel prints.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Trail Mix

If you've got a stash of fabric scraps, this is the perfect project for you to put them to good use.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Orchard Lane

Time-saving strip piecing makes it easy to complete a Four-Patch quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Contrasting Cabins

Experiment with unlikely fabric combinations and quilting styles to craft a Log Cabin stunner that gives equal play to lights and darks.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Spun Sugar

Bright pink florals melt together with cocoa brown in this cheerful star-block bed quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Center Strips Bed Quilt

Choose an allover dark print for the border and assorted fall tones for the strips to make a bed quilt with an autumn feel.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Red, White, and Blue Bricks

Make a quick-to-assemble patriotic picnic throw or cozy cottage twin-size bed quilt from your favorite scrappy assortment of red, white, and blue prints.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Summer Salsa

Stitch up Nine-Patch blocks and combine them with setting squares for an easy checkerboard-style quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Sweet Retreat Bed Quilt

Treat yourself to a room makeover complete with a coverlet pieced in flirty florals and dainty checks and edged with pretty prairie points.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Wintergreen

When temperatures drop, curl up in a bed-size flannel quilt with pops of green that hint at spring.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Green Pinwheels

Stitch a queen-size bed quilt using a pretty paisley print. Foundation-pieced sashing frames a center of Pinwheel blocks.

Get the free quilt pattern here. 

Pastel Delectable Mountains

Create an exquisite bed quilt and matching ensemble of pillows using crisp, cool colors.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Checkerboard Squares

Set Square-in-a-Square blocks on point and surround them with a striking blue toile to create a timeless, treasured bed quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

A Dash of Autumn

Look closely: There really aren't Churn Dash blocks in this quilt. It's the intersections of the asymmetrical block that create the appearance of Church Dash.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Splashes of Color

Use delicious sherbet-tone batiks to make an easy bed quilt. Start with a simple square, surround it with four mix-and-match rectangles, and voilà-one block is done.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Pieced Pinwheels

Sew Pinwheel blocks using a variety of bright florals and prints. Use leftover fabric to create a bedroom ensemble that includes pillow shams, a bed skirt, and a valance.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Scrappy Rose

Cranberry reds, sage greens, and rose-petal pinks combine with a range of neutrals to create an appealing pattern in an easy-to-piece bed quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here. 

Fat Quarter Twin-Bed Quilt

Cut rectangles from floral fat quarters and join them with solid watermelon pink strips to create pieced rows.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Crossways

Create one-way movement by arranging Four-Patch units and setting squares in a diagonal Irish Chain pattern.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Falling Leaves

This oh-sew-easy bed quilt makes creating curves a breeze when you learn the trick-fusible appliqué.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Solid Squares Twin Bed Quilt

Bright solid-color squares pop off the gray background in this simple-to-sew grid quilt. Use 15 assorted fat quarters to make the twin-size bed quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Fall Spice Bed Quilt

Select an assortment of fall-theme fabrics and sew a cozy bed quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Country Winter

Strip-piece a cozy bed-size quilt quickly. Sew a coordinating bed skirt and pillow to make a bedroom ensemble.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Patchwork Flannel Bed Quilt

Don't let cold temperatures stop you from sewing up a storm. Keep warm by combining flannels from your favorite collections to create a cozy bed quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Fast Flowers Twin-Bed Quilt

Fussy-cut printed fabric panels to make a fast and easy twin-bed quilt. Use a combination of prints-florals, rickrack, dots, and tone-on-tones-to add an extra splash of style.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Big Block Duvet

Turn a pieced quilt top into a summer-weight quilt by finishing it as a duvet cover instead of layering it with batting.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Triangle-Squares Bed Quilt

Make a big quilt to show off eye-catching prints, solids, and ticking stripes. This easy bed-size quilt features two sizes of triangle-squares, large Four-Patch units, and a variety of rectangles.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Hourglass-Made-Easy Bed Quilt

Made solely of squares, this hourglass block quilt makes great use of coordinated prints. The diagonal seams and darker fabrics in each block create graphic angles across the quilt top.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Fast and Fusible Daisy Quilt

Assemble a bed quilt that is sure to brighten any room. Use fusible web to appliqué custom-made initials in the center block.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

