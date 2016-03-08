Flower Show
Florals and solids combine for a stunning but easy-to-sew bed quilt. You can change the theme of the large rectangles-think plaids or reproduction prints-to customize for any room.
Designers: Bill Kerr and Weeks Ringle
Materials
- 11--18×22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted florals (pieced rows)
- 1⁄2 yard solid red (pieced rows)
- 4-1⁄4 yards solid white (sashing, border)
- 3⁄4 yard solid orange (binding)
- 5- 7⁄8 yards backing fabric
- 73×105" batting
Finished quilt: 67×98-1⁄2"
Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances.
Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order. Cut sashing and border strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages).
From each assorted floral, cut:
- 8--7-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles (you'll use 84 of the 88 cut)
From solid red, cut:
- 72--1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles
From solid white, cut:
- 2--6-1⁄4 ×87" border strips
- 2--6-1⁄4 ×67" border strips
- 11--4×55-1⁄2" sashing strips
From solid orange, cut:
- 9--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips
Assemble Pieced Rows
Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together seven assorted floral 7-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles and six solid red 1-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles to make a pieced row; press seams open. The pieced row should be 4-1⁄2 ×55-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 pieced rows total.
Assemble Quilt Center
1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out pieced rows and solid white 4×55-1⁄2" sashing strips in 23 rows.
2. Sew together rows and sashing strips to make quilt center. Press seams open. The quilt center should be 55-1⁄2 ×87" including seam allowances.
Add Border
Add solid white 6-1⁄4 ×87" border strips to long edges of quilt center. Sew solid white 6-1⁄4 ×67" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams open.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.
2. Quilt as desired. Designer Weeks Ringle machine-quilted a swirl motif across the quilt top.
3. Bind with solid orange binding strips.