Floral and Paisley Chain Quilt

Join two-color blocks and setting rectangles to form a quilt top with a chain design. Fabrics are from the Paisley Denim collection by Skipping Stones Studio for Clothworks.

June 14, 2013
Inspired by Wintergreen from designer Sheila Sinclair Snyder

Quilt tester: Judy Sams Sohn

Materials

  • 2 yards cream floral (blocks)
  • 1-1/4 yards each of blue floral, gold floral, and blue paisley (blocks)
  • 1-1/2 yards cream paisley (blocks)
  • 2-1/4 yards each of blue-and-white floral and dark blue floral (setting rectangles)
  • 7/8 yard solid blue (binding)
  • 8-1/8 yards backing fabric
  • 97x105" batting

Finished quilt: 88-1/2x96-1/2"

Finished blocks: 8x12"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From cream floral, cut:

  • 7--4-1/2x42" strips
  • 14--2-1/2x42" strips

From each blue floral and gold floral, cut:

  • 4--4-1/2x42" strips
  • 8--2-1/2x42" strips

From cream paisley, cut:

  • 5--4-1/2x42" strips
  • 10--2-1/2x42" strips

From blue paisley, cut:

  • 4--4-1/2x42" strips
  • 8--2-1/2x42" strips

From each blue-and-white floral and dark blue floral, cut:

  • 22--8-1/2x12-1/2" setting rectangles

From solid blue, cut:

  • 10--2-1/2x42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together two cream floral 2-1/2x42" strips and one blue floral 4-1/2x42" strip to make a blue floral Strip Set A. Press seams toward blue floral. Repeat to make a second blue floral Strip Set A. Cut strip sets into twenty 3-1/2"-wide blue floral A segments.

2. Referring to Diagram 2, join two blue floral 2-1/2x42" strips and one cream floral 4-1/2x42" strip to make a blue floral Strip Set B. Press seams toward blue floral. Repeat to make a second blue floral Strip Set B. Cut strip sets into ten 6-1/2"-wide blue floral B segments.

3. Sew together two cream paisley 2-1/2x42" strips and one blue floral 4-1/2x42" strip to make a blue floral Strip Set C (Diagram 3). Press seams toward blue floral. Repeat to make a second blue floral Strip Set C. Cut strip sets into twelve 3-1/2"-wide blue floral C segments.

4. Sew together two blue floral 2-1/2x42" strips and one cream paisley 4-1/2x42" strip to make a blue floral Strip Set D (Diagram 4). Press seams toward blue floral. Repeat to make a second blue floral Strip Set D. Cut strip sets into six 6-1/2"-wide blue floral D segments.

5. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together two blue floral A segments and one blue floral B segment to make a Blue Floral Block No. 1. Press seams toward A segments. The block should be 8-1/2x12-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 10 total of Blue Floral Block No. 1.

6. Referring to Diagram 6, sew together two blue floral C segments and one blue floral D segment to make a Blue Floral Block No. 2. Press seams toward C segments. The block should be 8-1/2x12-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make six total of Blue Floral Block No. 2.

7. Using gold floral strips instead of blue floral, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make three gold A strip sets and three gold B strip sets. Cut A strip sets into twenty-four 3-1/2"-wide gold A segments; cut B strip sets into twelve 6-1/2"-wide gold B segments. Using gold A and B segments, repeat Step 5 to make 12 total of Gold Block No. 1 (Diagram 7).

8. Using gold floral strips instead of blue floral, repeat steps 3 and 4 to make one gold C strip set and one gold D strip set. Cut C strip set into eight 3-1/2"-wide gold C segments; cut D strip set into four 6-1/2"-wide gold D segments. Using gold C and D segments, repeat Step 6 to make four total of Gold Block No. 2 (Diagram 8).

9. Using blue paisley strips instead of blue floral, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make two blue paisley A strip sets and two blue paisley B strip sets. Cut A strip sets into twelve 3-1/2"-wide blue paisley A segments; cut B strip sets into six 6-1/2"-wide blue paisley B segments. Using blue paisley A and B segments, repeat Step 5 to make six total of Blue Paisley Block No. 1 (Diagram 9).

10. Using blue paisley strips instead of blue floral, repeat steps 3 and 4 to make two blue paisley C strip sets and two blue paisley D strip sets. Cut C strip sets into twelve 3-1/2"-wide blue paisley C segments; cut D strip sets into six 6-1/2"-wide blue paisley D segments. Using blue paisley C and D segments, repeat Step 6 to make six total of Blue Paisley Block No. 2 (Diagram 10).

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks, blue-and-white floral setting rectangles, and dark blue floral setting rectangles in 11 vertical rows. Group gold, blue floral, and blue paisley blocks in vertical rows and randomly arrange block Nos. 1 and 2.

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward setting rectangles. Join rows to complete quilt top; press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.

2. Bind with solid blue binding strips.

