Fast Flowers Twin-Bed Quilt

Designer: Holly Holderman of LakeHouse Dry Goods

Machine quilter: Darla Padilla

Materials

3/8 yard orange rickrack print (sashing)

3/8 yard pink check (sashing)

3/8 yard multicolor dot (sashing)

3/8 yard pink tone-on-tone (sashing)

3/8 yard yellow dot (sashing)

3/8 yard pink-and-orange check (sashing)

2-2/3 yards preprinted flower panel (blocks)

1/4 yard brown dot (sashing squares)

1 yard brown small floral (sashing squares, binding)

5/8 yard brown rickrack print (inner border)

1-5/8 yard brown large floral (outer border)

5-3/4 yards backing fabric

75x101" batting

Finished quilt: 66-1/2x92-1/2"

Finished block: 13" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut orange rickrack print and brown rickrack print lengthwise (parallel to selvages).

From each orange rickrack print, pink check, multicolor dot, pink tone-on-tone, yellow dot, and pink-and-orange check, cut:

16--2x10-1/2" sashing strips

From preprinted flower panel, fussy-cut:

24--10-1/2" squares

From brown dot, cut:

48--2" sashing squares

From brown small floral, cut:

9--2-1/2x42" binding strips

48--2" sashing squares

From brown rickrack print, cut:

18--1-1/2x18" strips for inner border

From brown large floral, cut:

8--6-1/2x42" strips for outer border

Assemble Blocks

1. Gather four matching 2x10-1/2" sashing strips, a fussy-cut 10-1/2" square, two brown dot 2" squares, and two brown small floral 2" squares.

2. Sew two sashing strips to opposite edges of a fussy-cut square (Block Assembly Diagram). Press seams toward sashing strips.

img_fast-flowerslg_ss3_0.jpg

3. Join a brown dot 2" square to one end of each remaining sashing strip; add a brown small floral 2" square to remaining sashing strip ends to make pieced sashing strips. Press seam toward sashing strips.

4. Join pieced sashing strips to remaining edges of fussy-cut square to make a block. Press seam allowance toward sashing strips. The pieced block should be 13-1/2" square including seam allowances.

5. Repeat steps 1–4 to make 24 blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together blocks in six rows. Press seam allowances in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seam allowances in one direction. The pieced quilt center should be 52-1/2x78-1/2" including seam allowances.

img_fast-flowerslg_ss4_0.jpg

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Cut and piece brown rickrack print 1-1/2x18" strips to make:

2--1-1/2x78-1/2" inner border strips

2--1-1/2x54-1/2" inner border strips

2. Sew long inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Join short inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border strips.

3. Cut and piece brown large floral 6-1/2x42" strips to make:

2--6-1/2x80-1/2" outer border strips

2--6-1/2x66-1/2" outer border strips

4. Sew long outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Join short outer border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border strips.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Darla Padilla machine-quilted in the ditch of the sashing strips, sashing squares, and inner border. She quilted a petal flower in the center of each block and stitched a floral motif in the outer border.