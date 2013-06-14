Create one-way movement by arranging Four-Patch units and setting squares in a diagonal Irish Chain pattern.

Materials

1-1⁄2 yards total assorted dark blue prints (Four-Patch units, binding)

1-1⁄2 yards total assorted medium blue prints and stripes (Four-Patch units, binding)

1 yard medium blue floral (Four-Patch units, binding)

3⁄4 yard light blue print (Four-Patch units)

2-3⁄4 yards white-and-blue print (setting squares)

2⁄3 yard dark blue floral (inner border)

1-1⁄2 yards blue-and-white floral (outer border)

8-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

97" square batting

Finished quilt: 90-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 6" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted dark blue prints, cut:

7--2-1⁄2×22" strips for binding

112--3-1⁄2" squares (56 sets of 2 matching squares)

From assorted medium blue prints and stripes, cut:

7--2-1⁄2x22" strips for binding

112--3-1⁄2" squares (56 sets of 2 matching squares)

From medium blue floral, cut:

5--2-1⁄2x22" strips for binding

58--3-1⁄2" squares

From light blue print, cut:

58--3-1⁄2" squares

From white-and-blue print, cut:

84--6-1⁄2" setting squares

From dark blue floral, cut:

9--2-1⁄2x42" strips for inner border

From blue-and-white floral, cut:

10--4-1⁄2x42" strips for outer border

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Sew together two matching dark blue print 3-1⁄2" squares and two matching medium blue print or stripe 3-1⁄2" squares in pairs (Diagram 1). Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a dark Four-Patch unit. Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 56 dark Four-Patch units total.

crosswayslg_3A.jpg

2. Using two medium blue floral 3-1⁄2" squares and two light blue print 3-1⁄2" squares, repeat Step 1 to make 29 light Four-Patch units (Diagram 2).

crosswayslg_3B.jpg

3. Referring to photo, lay out Four-Patch units and white-and-blue print setting squares in 13 rows. In the lower right portion of the featured quilt, rows of dark and light Four-Patch units alternate, creating diagonal bands of similar colors. The upper left portion contains more dark units than light units and has a less structured color pattern.

4. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward setting squares. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 78-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Cut and piece dark blue floral 2-1⁄2x42" strips to make:

2--2-1⁄2x82-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--2-1⁄2x78-1⁄2" inner border strips

2. Sew short inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

3. Cut and piece blue-and-white floral 4-1⁄2x42" strips to make:

2--4-1⁄2x90-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--4-1⁄2x82-1⁄2" outer border strips

4. Sew short outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. The featured quilt was stitched with an allover feather design.