Checkerboard Squares

Square-in-a-square blocks set on point are surrounded by a striking blue toile to create a timeless, treasured quilt.

Inspired by quilt design of Sandy Bonsib

From American Patchwork & Quilting, April 2000

Materials

7/8 yard total of assorted dark prints for blocks

1 yard total of assorted light prints for blocks

3-1/2 yards of navy print for blocks and outer border

1-7/8 yards of blue print for blocks and inner border

2-1/3 yards of blue toile for blocks, setting squares and triangles, and corner triangles

3/4 yard of dark blue print for binding

7-1/4 yards of backing fabric

86x99" of quilt batting

Finished quilt top: 79-3/4x92-1/2"

Finished block: 9" square

Quantities specified for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. All measurements include a 1/4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut the Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut the pieces in the order that follows. If the toile print is directional, make sure the toile pieces are cut correctly.

From assorted dark prints, cut:

34 sets of four 2-1/2" squares

From assorted light prints, cut:

34 sets of five 2-1/2" squares

From navy print, cut:

9--6-1/2x42" strips for outer border

60--6" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 120 triangles

From blue print, cut:

8--2-1/2x42" strips for inner border

40--6" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 80 triangles

From blue toile, cut:

5--14" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for a total of 20 setting triangles (you'll have 2 leftover triangles)

2--7-1/4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for a total of 4 corner triangles 20--6-1/2" squares

From dark blue print, cut:

9--2-1/2x42" binding strips

Assemble the Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, lay out one set of four dark print 2-1/2" squares and one set of five light print 2-1/2" squares in three horizontal rows. Sew together the squares in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the dark print squares. Then join the rows to make a Nine-Patch unit. Press the seam allowances in one direction.

img_ninepatchlg_3a.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make a total of 34 Nine-Patch units. Set aside four units for the outer border.

3. Sew a navy print triangle to opposite edges of a Nine-Patch unit (see Diagram 2). Press the seam allowances toward the navy print triangles. Then sew a navy print triangle to the remaining edges of the unit to make a square-in-a-square block. Trim the pieced block to measure 9-1/2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of 30 square-in-a-square blocks.

img_ninepatchlg_3b.jpg

4. In the same manner, add a blue print triangle to each edge of a blue toile 6-1/2" square to make a setting square-in-a-square block (see Diagram 3). Trim the pieced block to measure 9-1/2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of 20 setting blocks.

img_ninepatchlg_3c.jpg

Assemble the Quilt

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement, lay out the square-in-a-square blocks, the setting blocks, and 18 blue toile setting triangles in diagonal rows. If the toile print is directional, make sure the toile pieces are positioned correctly.

img_ninepatchlg_4.jpg

2. Sew together the pieces in each row. Press the seam allowances toward the setting blocks and setting triangles.

3. Join the rows. Press the seam allowances in one direction. Add the blue toile corner triangles to the pieced rows to complete the quilt center. The pieced quilt center should measure 64-1/4x77", including the seam allowances.

Add Borders and Complete Quilt

Add the Borders

1. Cut and piece the blue print 2-1/2x42" strips to make the following:

2--2-1/2x81" inner border strips

2--2-1/2x64-1/4" inner border strips

2. Sew the short blue print inner border strips to the short edges of the quilt center. Then add the long blue print inner border strips to the long edges of the quilt center. Press the seam allowances toward the inner border.

3. Cut and piece the navy print 6-1/2x42" strips to make the following:

2--6-1/2x81" outer border strips

2--6-1/2x68-1/4" outer border strips

4. Sew the short navy print outer border strips to the short edges of the quilt center. Then add a Nine-Patch unit to each end of the long navy print outer border strips. Add these pieced outer border strips to the long edges of the quilt center to complete the quilt top. Press the seam allowances toward the outer border.

Complete the Quilt

1. Layer the quilt top, batting, and backing. Quilt as desired.