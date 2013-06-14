Center Strips Bed Quilt

Choose an allover dark print for the border and assorted fall tones for the strips for a bed quilt with an autumn feel. Finish this project fast when you machine-quilt a jumbo stipple pattern. The border and background print is from the Ravenwood collection by Jo Morton for Andover Fabrics; the center strip fabrics are from a variety of Jo Morton collections.
June 14, 2013
Advertisement
Download this Project

Inspired by Bar Code from designer Lori Mason

Quilt tester: Jennifer Keltner

Materials

  • 9--1/2-yard pieces assorted prints in red, green, orange, blue, and brown (pieced rows, binding)
  • 4--1/2 yards black print (pieced rows, border)
  • 5-3/4 yards backing fabric
  • 88x99" batting

Finished quilt: 79-1/2x90-1/2"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut border strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages). For ease in cutting strips, first cut each fabric into 13-1/2"-long strips, then cut strips into specified widths.

From assorted red, green, orange, blue, and brown prints, cut:

  • 9--2-1/2x42" binding strips
  • 5--4-1/2x13-1/2" strips
  • 15--4x13-1/2" strips
  • 12--3-1/2x13-1/2" strips
  • 6--3-1/4x13-1/2" strip
  • 6--2-3/4x13-1/2" strip
  • 20--2-1/2x13-1/2" strips
  • 7--2x13-1/2" strips
  • 15--1-1/2x13-1/2" strips

From black print, cut:

  • 2--20-1/2x90-1/2" border strips
  • 5--4-1/2x13-1/2" strips
  • 20--2-1/2x13-1/2" strips
  • 22--2x13-1/2" strips
  • 6--1-3/4x13-1/2" strips
  • 10--1-1/2x13-1/2" strips
  • 24--1x13-1/2" strips

Assemble Pieced Rows

Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram and photo, sew together assorted print and black print 13-1/2"-wide strips to make a pieced row at least 90-1/2" long. Press seams in one direction. Trim pieced row to 13-1/2x90-1/2". Repeat to make three pieced rows total. (You will have some leftover strips.)

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together pieced rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 39-1/2x90-1/2" including seam allowances.

2. Join black print 20-1/2x90-1/2" border strips to long edges of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Nancy Sharr used jumbo stipple quilting across the quilt top (Quilting Diagram).

3. Sew together assorted print 2-1/2x42" strips to make one long binding strip. Bind with pieced binding strip.

© Copyright AllPeopleQuilt.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com