Give your bedroom an island vibe with a tropical print, twin-size quilt that's easy to piece.

Designer: Jan Douglas

Materials

1⁄2 yard each of red-orange, orange, and lime green prints (blocks)

1 yard green print (blocks, inner border)

1-7⁄8 yards blue-green print (blocks, middle border, binding)

1-1⁄2 yards multicolor swirl print (setting squares)

2-7⁄8 yards multicolor wave print (outer border)

5-2⁄3 yards backing fabric

71×102" batting

Finished quilt: 64-1⁄4×95-1⁄2"

Finished block: 6-1⁄4" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

All measurements include a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut pieces in the following order. Cut outer border strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvage).

From each red-orange, orange, and lime green print, cut:

7--1-3⁄4×42" strips

From green print, cut:

9--2×42" strips for inner border

7--1-3⁄4×42" strips

From blue-green print, cut:

9--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

9--2-1⁄2×42" strips for middle border

7--1-3⁄4×42" strips

From multicolor swirl print, cut:

42--6-3⁄4" squares

From multicolor wave print, cut:

2--7×99" outer border strips

2--7×68" outer border strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, join one each of red-orange, orange, green, lime green, and blue-green print 1-3⁄4×42" strips to make a strip set. Press seams in one direction. Cut strip set into six 6-3⁄4"-wide Rail Fence blocks.

100233926_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 with remaining red-orange, orange, green, lime green, and blue-green print 1-3⁄4×42" strips to make 42 Rail Fence blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out Rail Fence blocks and multicolor swirl print 6-3⁄4" squares in 12 horizontal rows. Pay attention to how the Rail Fence blocks are rotated so they frame the multicolor swirl print squares with red-orange or blue-green print. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward multicolor swirl print squares.

100233930_600.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 44-1⁄4×75-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Add and Miter Borders

1. Cut and piece green print 2×42" strips to make:

2--2×99" inner border strips

2--2×68" inner border strips

2. Cut and piece blue-green print 2-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--2-1⁄2×99" middle border strips

2--2-1⁄2×68" middle border strips

3. Join a short inner border strip, short middle border strip, and short outer border strip to make a short border unit. Press seams toward inner border strip. Repeat to make a second short border unit.

4. Repeat Step 3 using long inner border, long middle border, and long outer border strips to make two long border units. So seams will match more easily at miter line, press seams on long border units toward outer border strips.

5. Fold short and long border units in half crosswise; press lightly to mark centers. Fold quilt center in half in each direction and press lightly to mark center of each edge.

6. Pin green print edge of a long border unit to a quilt center long edge, matching center marks and allowing excess border unit to extend beyond corner edges. Sew together, beginning and ending seam 1⁄4" from quilt center's corners (Diagram 2). Repeat with remaining long border unit and the opposite edge.

100233927_600.jpg

7. Repeat Step 6 with short border units and short edges of quilt center. Press all seams toward border.

8. To miter a corner, lap one border unit over the other (Diagram 3). Align edge of a 90º right triangle with raw edge of top strip so the triangle's long edge intersects the border seam in the corner. With a pencil, draw along triangle edge from seam out to raw edge. Place bottom border unit on top and repeat the marking process.

100233928_600.jpg

9. With right sides together, match marked seam lines and pin (Diagram 4).

100233929_600.jpg

10. Beginning with a backstitch at the inside corner, sew together the strips, stitching exactly on the marked lines. Check the right side to see that the corner lies flat. Trim excess fabric, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press seam open.

11. Repeat steps 8 through 10 to miter the remaining border corners, completing quilt top.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Using variegated thread, machine-quilter Janice Petre stitched in the ditch around the quilt center, then stitched an allover wave and spiral design over the quilt top.