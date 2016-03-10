Budding Beauty

A soft, buttery yellow teamed with solid white in this bed-size quilt provides the perfect background for the bright '30s print appliqués.

Designer: Linda Hohag of Brandy Wine Design

Materials

1-1⁄2 yards total assorted 1930s prints (bud appliqués)

1⁄3 yard solid green (stem appliqués)

4-1⁄2 yards solid white (appliqué foundations, blocks)

2-1⁄2 yards solid yellow (blocks, inner border)

1-1⁄8 yards yellow print (blocks)

2-1⁄2 yards green print (middle border, binding)

2-3⁄4 yards blue print (outer border)

8 yards backing fabric

95×110" batting

Heat-resistant template plastic

Liquid or spray starch

Clear monofilament thread

Finished quilt: 88-1⁄2 ×104"

Finished block: 11" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the order that follows. Cut inner and outer border strips lengthwise (parallel to selvage).

From assorted 1930s prints, cut:

320 of Bud Pattern

From solid green, cut:

80--3⁄4 ×4" stem strips

From solid white, cut:

20--12" squares

5--9" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 20 large triangles total (you'll use 18)

60--4-3⁄4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 120 small triangles total

From solid yellow, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×86" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×72-1⁄2" inner border strips

49--6-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 98 large triangles total

From yellow print, cut:

30--6" squares

From green print, cut:

9--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips for middle border

10--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

From blue print, cut:

2--6-1⁄2 ×92" outer border strips

2--6-1⁄2 ×88-1⁄2" outer border strips

Prepare Appliqués

Click on "Download the Project" above for Bud Pattern. Designer Linda Hohag uses a starch method for appliquéing. The instructions that follow are for this technique.

1. Place heat-resistant template plastic over Bud Pattern. Using a pencil, trace pattern onto plastic (Diagram 1). Cut out on drawn lines to make a bud template.

apq312706_600.jpg

2. Place bud template on wrong side of a 1930s print fabric. Cut out bud appliqué piece, adding a 1⁄4" seam allowance to edges (Diagram 2). If desired, trim across points to reduce bulk.

100228894_600.jpg

3. Spray or pour a small amount of starch into a dish. Place template-topped fabric on a pressing surface covered with a tea towel or muslin. Dip a cotton swab in starch and moisten seam allowance of appliqué piece (Diagram 3).

100228895_600.jpg

4. Use tip of a hot, dry iron to turn seam allowance over edge of template; press it in place until fabric is dry (Diagram 4). Press entire seam allowance, adding starch as necessary and ensuring fabric is pressed taut against appliqué template.

100228896_600.jpg

5. Turn template and appliqué piece over. Press appliqué from right side, then remove template.

6. Repeat steps 2 through 5 to prepare each bud appliqué.

7. Turn under a scant 1⁄4" on each long edge of the solid green 3⁄4 ×4" stem strips. Press, starching if desired.

Appliqué Blocks

1. Fold each solid white 12" square in half diagonally twice. Lightly finger-press each fold to create 20 foundation squares with appliqué placement guidelines; unfold.

2. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, lay out four 4"-long stem appliqués and sixteen 1930s print buds on each solid white foundation square; pin or glue-baste in place.

100234797_600.jpg

3. Using clear monofilament thread and working from bottom layer to top, machine-zigzag-stitch around each appliqué to make 20 appliquéd blocks.

4. Soak appliquéd blocks in cold water to remove starch. Machine-dry with dry towel to help absorb excess water. Trim excess foundation fabric from behind appliqués, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowances. Press each block from wrong side and trim to 11-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble Square-in-a-Square Blocks and Units

1. Sew solid white small triangles to opposite edges of a yellow print 6" square (Diagram 5). Add solid white small triangles to remaining edges to make a Square-in-a-Square unit. Press all seams toward triangles. The unit should be 8-1⁄4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 30 Square-in-a-Square units total.

100234798_600.jpg

2. Sew solid yellow large triangles to opposite edges of a Square-in-a-Square unit. Add solid yellow large triangles to remaining edges to make a Square-in-a-Square block (Diagram 6). Press all seams toward yellow triangles. The block should be 11-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 Square-in-a-Square blocks total.

100234799_600.jpg

3. Sew solid yellow large triangles to opposite edges of a Square-in-a-Square unit. Add a solid yellow large triangle to one remaining edge to make a side unit (Diagram 7). Press all seams toward yellow triangles. Repeat to make 14 side units total.

100234800_600.jpg

4. Sew solid white large triangles to two solid yellow large triangles to make mirror-image triangle pairs. Press seams toward yellow triangles. Join triangle pairs to adjacent edges of a Square-in-a-Square unit to make a corner unit (Diagram 8). Repeat to make four corner units total.

100234801_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out 20 appliquéd blocks, 12 Square-in-a-Square blocks, 14 side units, and 10 solid white large triangles in diagonal rows.

100234802_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward Square-in-a-Square blocks and side units.

3. Join rows; press seams in one direction. Add a corner unit to each corner to complete quilt center; press seams toward corner units. The quilt center should be 70-1⁄2 ×86" including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Sew long solid yellow inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Join short inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Cut and piece green print 2-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

2--2-1⁄2 ×88" middle border strips

2--2-1⁄2 ×76-1⁄2" middle border strips

3. Sew long middle border strips to long edges of quilt center. Join short middle border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward middle border.

4. Sew long blue print outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Join short blue print outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing.

2. Quilt as desired. Machine-quilter Jenise Antony stitched a floral design in each Square-in-a-Square unit and a second floral design in each solid yellow and solid white large triangle (Quilting Diagram). She stippled the background of each appliquéd block and stitched in the ditch of each border. She quilted a chain design in the middle border and a feather design in the outer border.

100234803_600.jpg

3. Bind with green print binding strips.