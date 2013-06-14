Big Block Duvet
Twin-Size Duvet Cover
Materials
- 3-7/8 yards total of assorted prints (blocks)
- 1 yard border fabric
- 2-5/8 yards backing fabric
- Hook-and-loop tape
Finished size: 66x86"
Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. All measurements include a 1/4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated
Cut Fabrics
From assorted prints, cut:
- 48--10-1/2" squares
From border fabric, cut:
- 8--3-1/2x42" strips for border (Cut and piece to make two 3-1/2x86" border strips and two 3-1/2x60-1/2" border strips.)
Assemble the Duvet Cover
1. Sew together the assorted print 10-1/2" squares in six rows of eight squares each. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make duvet center. Press seams in one direction. The duvet center should be 60-1/2x80-1/2" including seam allowances.
2. Join short border strips to opposite edges of duvet center. Join long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete duvet top. Press all seams toward outer border.
3. Join duvet top to backing on three sides, then attach hook-and-loop tape to the fourth side for a closure.
Full/Queen-Size Duvet Cover
Materials
- 5 yards total of assorted prints (blocks)
- 1 yard border fabric
- 2-5/8 yards backing fabric
- Hook-and-loop tape
Finished size: 86x86
Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. All measurements include a 1/4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated
Cut Fabrics
From assorted prints, cut:
- 64--10-1/2" squares
From border fabric, cut:
- 9--3-1/2x42" strips for border (Cut and piece to make two 3-1/2x86" border strips and two 3-1/2x80-1/2" border strips.)
Assemble the Duvet Cover
1. Sew together the assorted print 10-1/2" squares in eight rows of eight squares each. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make duvet center. Press seams in one direction. The duvet center should be 80-1/2" square including seam allowances.
2. Repeat steps 2 and 3 given for Twin-Size duvet cover.
King-Size Duvet Cover
Materials
- Assorted prints to equal 6-1/4 yards (blocks)
- 1-1/8 yards fabric (border)
- 9-1/4 yards backing
Finished size: 104x86"
Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. All measurements include a 1/4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated
Cut Fabrics
From assorted prints, cut:
- 80--10-1/2" squares
From border fabric, cut:
- 10--3-1/2x42" strips for border
Cut and piece 3-1/2x42" strips to make:
- 2--3-1/2x100-1/2" borders
- 2--3-1/2x86-1/2" borders
Assemble the Duvet Cover
1. Sew together the assorted print 10-1/2" squares in eight rows of ten squares each. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make duvet center. Press seams in one direction. The duvet center should be
100-1/2x80-1/2" including seam allowances.
2. Repeat steps 2 and 3 given for Twin-Size duvet cover.