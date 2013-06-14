Big Block Duvet

Turn a pieced quilt top into a "summer weight" quilt by finishing it as a duvet cover instead of layering it with batting. It's an easy way to custom cover a comforter and change the look of your bedroom in a weekend.

Twin-Size Duvet Cover

Materials

3-7/8 yards total of assorted prints (blocks)

1 yard border fabric

2-5/8 yards backing fabric

Hook-and-loop tape

Finished size: 66x86"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. All measurements include a 1/4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated

Cut Fabrics

From assorted prints, cut:

48--10-1/2" squares

From border fabric, cut:

8--3-1/2x42" strips for border (Cut and piece to make two 3-1/2x86" border strips and two 3-1/2x60-1/2" border strips.)

Assemble the Duvet Cover

1. Sew together the assorted print 10-1/2" squares in six rows of eight squares each. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make duvet center. Press seams in one direction. The duvet center should be 60-1/2x80-1/2" including seam allowances.

2. Join short border strips to opposite edges of duvet center. Join long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete duvet top. Press all seams toward outer border.

3. Join duvet top to backing on three sides, then attach hook-and-loop tape to the fourth side for a closure.

Full/Queen-Size Duvet Cover

Materials

5 yards total of assorted prints (blocks)

1 yard border fabric

2-5/8 yards backing fabric

Hook-and-loop tape

Finished size: 86x86

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. All measurements include a 1/4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated

Cut Fabrics

From assorted prints, cut:

64--10-1/2" squares

From border fabric, cut:

9--3-1/2x42" strips for border (Cut and piece to make two 3-1/2x86" border strips and two 3-1/2x80-1/2" border strips.)

Assemble the Duvet Cover

1. Sew together the assorted print 10-1/2" squares in eight rows of eight squares each. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make duvet center. Press seams in one direction. The duvet center should be 80-1/2" square including seam allowances.

2. Repeat steps 2 and 3 given for Twin-Size duvet cover.

King-Size Duvet Cover

Materials

Assorted prints to equal 6-1/4 yards (blocks)

1-1/8 yards fabric (border)

9-1/4 yards backing

Finished size: 104x86"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. All measurements include a 1/4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated

Cut Fabrics

From assorted prints, cut:

80--10-1/2" squares

From border fabric, cut:

10--3-1/2x42" strips for border

Cut and piece 3-1/2x42" strips to make:

2--3-1/2x100-1/2" borders

2--3-1/2x86-1/2" borders

Assemble the Duvet Cover

1. Sew together the assorted print 10-1/2" squares in eight rows of ten squares each. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make duvet center. Press seams in one direction. The duvet center should be

100-1/2x80-1/2" including seam allowances.