Between the Lines

Whether you love retro or have fond memories of sleeping under a 1930s quilt, you'll adore this cheerful row quilt. Strip-piecing makes assembly easy!

Designer: Mabeth Oxenreider

Materials

2-1⁄8 yards total assorted 1930s prints (blocks)

3-1⁄4 yards solid white (blocks)

2-7⁄8 yards solid yellow (setting and corner triangles)

2 yards solid green (sashing, binding)

7⁄8 yard solid blue (sashing)

5⁄8 yard each solid pink and solid purple (sashing)

7-3⁄4 yards backing fabric

93×109" batting

Finished quilt: 86-1⁄8 ×102-1⁄2"

Finished block: 4-1⁄2" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted 1930s prints, cut:

46--2×21" strips (23 sets of 2 matching strips)

23--2×11" strips (1 strip to match each set above)

From solid white, cut:

26--2×42" strips for sashing

23--2×21" strips

46--2×11" strips

From solid yellow, cut:

53--7-5⁄8" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 212 setting triangles total (you will use 210)

14--4-1⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 28 corner triangles total

From solid green, cut:

26--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips

From solid blue, cut:

16--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips for sashing

From solid pink, cut:

11--11⁄2 ×42" strips for sashing

From solid purple, cut:

11--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips for sashing

Assemble Blocks

The following instructions result in one set of five matching Nine-Patch blocks composed of solid white and one 1930s print. Repeat instructions to make 23 sets (115 blocks) total. (You will use 112 blocks for quilt top.)

1. Join two 1930s print 2×21" strips and one solid white 2×21" strip to make strip set A (Diagram 1). Press seams toward 1930s prints. Cut strip set into ten 2"-wide A segments.

100573057_d1_600.jpg

2. Sew together two solid white 2×11" strips and one 1930s print 2×11" strip to make strip set B (Diagram 2). Press seams toward 1930s print. Cut strip set into five 2"-wide B segments.

100573058_d2_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, join two A segments and one B segment to make a Nine-Patch block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 5" square including seam allowances.

100573059_d3_600.jpg

4. Repeat Step 3 to make five matching Nine-Patch blocks total.

Assemble Block Rows

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out four solid yellow corner triangles, 30 solid yellow setting triangles, and 16 Nine-Patch blocks in diagonal rows.

100573060_qad_600_0.jpg

2. Add setting triangles to opposite edges of the block in each diagonal row (Quilt Assembly Diagram, left row). Triangle points will extend past adjacent edges of blocks (Diagram 4).

100549162_d4_600.jpg

3. Join diagonal rows; press seams in one direction. Add corner triangles, centering blocks and long edges of triangles, to make a block row. Press seams toward triangles. The block row should be 6-7⁄8 ×102-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make seven block rows total.

Assemble Sashing Strips

1. Cut and piece 16 of the solid green 2-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

6--2-1⁄2 ×102-1⁄2" sashing strips

2. Cut and piece solid white 2×42" strips to make:

10--2×102-1⁄2" sashing strips

3. Cut and piece solid blue 1-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

6--1-1⁄2 ×102-1⁄2" sashing strips

4. Cut and piece solid pink 1-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

4--1-1⁄2 ×102-1⁄2" sashing strips

5. Cut and piece solid purple 1-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

4--1-1⁄2 ×102-1⁄2" sashing strips

Assemble Quilt Top

Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out all sashing strips and block rows; join to complete quilt top. Press seams away from solid white strips and block rows.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Mabeth Oxenreider machine-quilted a diagonal grid through the center of each square in the Nine-Patch blocks, extending the stitching into adjacent sashing strips (Quilting Diagram). She stitched a feathered braid design in the center of the green sashing strips.

100573061_quilting_600.jpg

3. Bind with remaining solid green 2-1⁄2 ×42" strips.