Basket Block Quilts
Piece beautiful basket blocks for a timeless quilt. This favorite block comes in classic and modern versions, and these projects result in quilts that will always be treasured.
Happy Baskets
Combine bright yellows and pretty florals for a cheerful springtime wall hanging. Solid white block backgrounds let the baskets shine.
In My Garden
Fast, fusible appliqué makes this folk art wall hanging a breeze to assemble.
Reproduction Baskets Quilt
Surround basket blocks and a chain block with a scrappy, pieced border of 1930s reproduction prints.
Batik Baskets Wall Hanging
Give basket blocks exotic flair batiks. Choose colors such as mustard-color setting squares and green borders, to highlight contrast between the quilt center and borders.
Squeeze of Lime
Solid black setting and corner triangles bring drama to a quilt center of basket blocks. The teal inner border and a standout lime print add a fresh feeling to this wall hanging.
Spring Baskets
Red, blue, and yellow 1930s reproduction prints have as fresh a look today as they did back then. Combine those primary prints with the classic basket block for a timeless throw.
Framed Flowers
Basket blocks surround a fussy-cut floral print in a modern frame. Fabrics in rich green and red hues add plenty of texture and bright color.
Scrap Basket
Mix and match fabric scraps in the triangle-squares filling these piled-high baskets. A light background of cream setting squares and triangles adds to the lighthearted look.
Winter Wonderland
Prints of evergreen and icy blue conjure up images of winter walks. A big center block displays a forest scene while basket blocks add a festive touch.