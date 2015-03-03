Basket Block Quilts

March 03, 2015

Piece beautiful basket blocks for a timeless quilt. This favorite block comes in classic and modern versions, and these projects result in quilts that will always be treasured.

Happy Baskets

Combine bright yellows and pretty florals for a cheerful springtime wall hanging. Solid white block backgrounds let the baskets shine.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

In My Garden

Fast, fusible appliqué makes this folk art wall hanging a breeze to assemble.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Reproduction Baskets Quilt

Surround basket blocks and a chain block with a scrappy, pieced border of 1930s reproduction prints.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Batik Baskets Wall Hanging

Give basket blocks exotic flair batiks. Choose colors such as mustard-color setting squares and green borders, to highlight contrast between the quilt center and borders.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Squeeze of Lime

Solid black setting and corner triangles bring drama to a quilt center of basket blocks. The teal inner border and a standout lime print add a fresh feeling to this wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Spring Baskets

Red, blue, and yellow 1930s reproduction prints have as fresh a look today as they did back then. Combine those primary prints with the classic basket block for a timeless throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Framed Flowers

Basket blocks surround a fussy-cut floral print in a modern frame. Fabrics in rich green and red hues add plenty of texture and bright color.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Scrap Basket

Mix and match fabric scraps in the triangle-squares filling these piled-high baskets. A light background of cream setting squares and triangles adds to the lighthearted look.

Buy this pattern here.

Winter Wonderland

Prints of evergreen and icy blue conjure up images of winter walks. A big center block displays a forest scene while basket blocks add a festive touch.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

