Zigzag Flannel Baby Quilt

Inspired by Triangle Twist from designer Marti Michell

Quilt tester: Kathleen Williams

Materials

1/4 yard each of pink and blue geometric (rows)

1/3 yard each of blue dot and pink dot (rows)

2--1/3-yard pieces dark pink prints (rows)

2--1/3-yard pieces blue prints (rows)

1/3 yard brown print (rows)

1/2 yard solid blue (binding)

2-1/2 yards backing fabric

45x58" batting

Finished quilt: 36-1/2x50"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Choose one of two ways to cut the triangles: For small triangles, rotary-cut 5-3/8" squares, cutting the squares in half diagonally for two small triangles each, or use the Small Triangle Pattern. For large triangles, rotary-cut 10-1/4" squares, cutting the squares diagonally twice in an X for four large triangles each, or use the Large Triangle Pattern.

Click on "Download this Project" for pattern pieces and tips on making and using templates.

From each pink and blue geometric, cut:

2--10-1/4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 8 large triangles total (you will use 5) or 5 of Large Triangle Pattern

1--5-3/8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for 2 small triangles total (you will use 1) or 1 of Small Triangle Pattern

From each blue and pink dot, cut:

3--10-1/4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 12 large triangles total (you will use 10) or 10 of Large Triangle Pattern

1--5-3/8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for 2 small triangles total or 2 of Small Triangle Pattern

From each dark pink print, cut:

3--10-1/4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 12 large triangles total (you will use 10 from each print) or 10 of Large Triangle Pattern

1--5-3/8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for 2 small triangles total or 2 of Small Triangle Pattern

From each blue print, cut:

3--10-1/4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 12 large triangles total (you will use 10) or 10 of Large Triangle Pattern

1--5-3/8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for 2 small triangles total or 2 of Small Triangle Pattern

From brown print, cut:

3--10-1/4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 12 large triangles total (you will use 10) or 10 of Large Triangle Pattern

1--5-3/8" square, cutting it in half diagonally for 2 small triangles total or 2 of Small Triangle Pattern

From solid blue, cut:

5--2-1/2x42" binding strips

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Diagram 1, layer a pink geometric large triangle and a blue dot large triangle. Points should extend 3/8". Sew together to make a triangle pair. Press seam in one direction. Repeat to make five triangle pairs total.

Zigzag Flannel Baby Quilt

2. Referring to Diagram 2, join triangle pairs. Press seams in one direction. Add pink geometric small triangle and blue dot small triangle to opposite ends of joined triangle pairs to make a row. Press seams toward small triangles. The row should be 5x50" including seam allowances.

img_zigzag-flannel_3blg.jpg

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for color placement, repeat steps 1 and 2 using remaining triangles to make eight rows total.

Zigzag Flannel Baby Quilt

4. Lay out rows vertically (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Join rows to complete quilt top; press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired.