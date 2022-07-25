Welcoming Baby Quilt

Inspired by: Dawn of Day from designer Sarah J. Maxwell

Quilt tester: Martha Gamm

Finished quilt: 55" square

Finished block: 15" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1-1/2 yard white print (blocks)

9—9×21" pieces (fat eighths) assorted prints (fabric A)

9—10"-square pieces assorted prints (fabric B)

9—10"-square pieces assorted prints (fabric C)

1/4 yard coral print (inner border)

3/4 yard blue print (outer border)

1/2 yard binding fabric

3-1/2 yards backing fabric

63"-square batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

If you prefer to make your triangle-squares larger than necessary, then trim them to size, cut 4" squares instead of the 3-7/8" squares specified in the cutting instructions.

From white print, cut:

18—3-7/8" squares

126—3-1/2" squares

From each assorted A print, cut:

2—3-7/8" squares

4 —3-1/2×6-1/2" rectangles

From each assorted B print, cut:

3—3-1/2" squares

From each assorted C print, cut:

4 —3-1/2" squares

From coral print, cut:

5—1-1/4×42" strips for inner border

From blue print, cut:

5— 4-1/2×42" strips for outer border

From binding fabric, cut:

6—2-1/2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. For one block, gather two 3-7/8" squares and fourteen 3-1/2" squares from white print, two 3-7/8" squares and four 3-1/2 ×6-1/2" rectangles from one A print, three 3-1/2" squares from one B print, and four 3-1/2" squares from one C print.

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each white print 3-7/8" square and four white print 3-1/2" squares.

3. Layer a marked white print 3-7/8" square atop an A print 3-7/8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of marked line (Diagram 1). Cut apart on marked line; press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 3-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four triangle-squares total.

Welcoming Baby Quilt

4. Sew together an unmarked white print 3-1/2" square and a triangle-square to make Unit 1 (Diagram 2; note orientation of triangle-square). The unit still should be 3-1/2×6-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second Unit 1.

Welcoming Baby Quilt

5. Referring to Diagram 3 for orientation of triangle-square, repeat Step 4 to make two of Unit 2.

Welcoming Baby Quilt

6. Align a marked white print 3-1/2" square with one end of an A print 3-1/2 ×6-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 4; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim excess fabric, leaving a 1/4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle to make Unit 3. The unit still should be 3-1/2×6-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second Unit 3.

Welcoming Baby Quilt

7. Referring to Diagram 5 for direction of marked line, repeat Step 6 to make two of Unit 4.

Fall Leaf Pot Holder

8. Referring to Diagram 6, lay out pieced units, remaining white print 3-1/2" squares, B print 3-1/2" squares, and C print 3-1/2" squares in five rows. Sew together pieces in rows; join rows to make a block. The block should be 15-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Welcoming Baby Quilt

9. Repeat steps 1–8 to make nine blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in three rows. Sew together blocks in rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

Welcoming Baby Quilt

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 45-1/2" square including seam allowances.

3. Piece and cut coral print 1-1/4×42" strips to make:

2—1-1/4×47" inner border strips

2—1-1/4 ×45-1/2" inner border strips

4. Sew short coral print inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long coral print inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border. The quilt center should be 47" square including seam allowances.

5. Piece and cut blue print 4-1/2×42" strips to make:

2—4-1/2 ×55" outer border strips

2—4-1/2 ×47" outer border strips

6. Sew short blue print outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long blue print outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.