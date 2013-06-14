Vintage-Inspired Crib Quilt

Make this crib quilt in no time by using quick strip piecing and rotary cutting techniques.

Quilt Designer: Tonee White

Photographs: Andy Lyons

Materials

5/8 yard total assorted pink prints (blocks)

2/3 yard solid turquoise (blocks, sashing units)

1-1/8 yards green print (blocks, binding)

1/2 yard pink floral (25-Patch blocks)

1/4 yard solid brown (sashing units)

2/3 yard pink plaid (sashing)

2-1/2 yards backing fabric

45x45-inch square batting

Finished quilt: 38-1/2 inches square

Finished blocks: 10 inches square.

Quantities are for 44/45-inch-wide, 100-percent cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4-inch seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the order that follows.

From assorted pink prints, cut:

260 -- 1-1/2-inch squares (65 sets of four matching squares)

From solid turquoise, cut:

65 -- 2-1/2-inch squares

64 -- 1-1/2-inch squares

From green print, cut:

4 -- 2-1/2x42-inch binding strips

5 -- 2-1/2x42-inch strips

60 -- 2-1/2-inch squares

From pink floral, cut:

5 -- 2-1/2x42-inch strips

From solid brown, cut:

16 -- 2-1/2-inch squares

From pink plaid, cut:

24 -- 2-1/2x10-1/2-inch sashing rectangles

Assemble Blocks

1. Mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each pink print 1-1/2-inch square.

2. Align a marked pink print square with one corner of a solid turquoise 2-1/2-inch square (Diagram 1; note placement of diagonal line). Stitch on marked line; trim seam allowance to 1/4 inch. Press attached triangle open. Align a second, matching pink print square with opposite corner of solid turquoise square; stitch, trim, and press as before. Sew matching pink print squares to remaining corners of solid turquoise square; stitch, trim, and press as before to make a Square-in-a-Square unit. The unit should be 2-1/2 inches square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 65 Square-in-a-Square units total.

l_100234822.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out 13 Square-in-a-Square units and 12 green print 2-1/2-inch squares in five rows.

l_100234823.jpg

4. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward green squares. Join rows to make a checkerboard block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 10-1/2 inches square including seam allowances.

5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 to make five checkerboard blocks total.

6. Sew together three pink floral 2-1/2-x-42-inch strips and two green print 2-1/2-x-42-inch strips to make a strip set A (Diagram 3). Press seams toward green print strips. Cut strip set into twelve 2-1/2-inch-wide A segments.

l_100234824.jpg

7. Sew together two pink floral 2-1/2-x-42-inch strips and three green print 2-1/2-x-42-inch strips to make a strip set B (Diagram 4). Press seams toward green print strips. Cut strip set into eight 2-1/2-inch-wide B segments.

l_100234825.jpg

8. Sew together three A segments and two B segments to make a 25-Patch block (Diagram 5). The block should be 10-1/2 inches square including seam allowances.

l_100234826.jpg

9. Repeat to make four 25-Patch blocks total. (For an unexpected splash of color, designer Tonee White used two lime green 2-1/2-inch squares in one 25-Patch block; see Quilt Assembly Diagram.

img_vintagecribdiagramlg_1.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Assemble Blocks , steps 1 and 2, use solid brown 2-1/2-inch squares and solid turquoise 1-1/2-inch squares to make 16 Square-in-a-Square sashing units.

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out five checkerboard blocks, four 25-Patch blocks, 24 pink plaid 2-1/2-x-10-1/2-inch sashing rectangles, and 16 Square-in-a-Square sashing units in rows.

3. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward sashing rectangles. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams toward sashing rows.

Finish the Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Tonee White machine-quilted the quilt top with monofilament thread in a 1-1/2-inch-wide diagonal grid (Quilting Diagram).

3. Bind with green print binding strips.