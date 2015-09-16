Underwater Adventure
Ocean-theme prints paired with beachy blues and sandy tans are perfect for a kid's quilt. A stripe border print ties all the colors together for a playful finish. Fabrics are from the Oceans of Fun and Fusion Illusion collections by Blank Quilting.
Inspired by Birds-Eye View from designer Jackie Robinson of Animas Quilts
Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke
Materials
- 1⁄4 yard each yellow, orange, and green prints (blocks)
- 1-1⁄4 yard assorted underwater prints (blocks)
- 1-1⁄4 yard multicolor stripe (border, block)
- 1-1⁄4 yard assorted blue and tan prints (background)
- 1⁄2 yard binding print
- 2-1⁄2 yards backing fabric
- 43×58" batting
Finished quilt: 35×50"
Finished blocks: 7-1⁄2" square, 9×13-1⁄2", 25-1⁄2×13-1⁄2"
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order. Cut multicolor stripe strips for Block C frame lengthwise (parallel to the selvages).
From each yellow and orange print, cut:
- 4--2×8" strips
- 4--2×5" strips
From green print, cut:
- 4--2×14" strips
- 4--2×6-1⁄2" strips
From assorted underwater prints, cut:
- 1--23×11" rectangle
- 2--6-1⁄2×11" rectangles
- 4--5" squares
From multicolor stripe, cut:
- 5--2×42" strips
- 2--2×23" strips for Block C frame
- 2--2×14" strips for Block C frame
From assorted blue and tan prints, cut:
- 290--2" squares
From binding print, cut:
- 5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips
Assemble Blocks
1. Sew yellow print 2×5" strips to opposite edges of an underwater print 5" square (Diagram 1). Add yellow print 2×8" strips to remaining edges to make Block A. The block should be 8" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second yellow A block.
2. Repeat Step 1 with orange print 2×5" strips, orange print 2×8" strips, and remaining underwater print 5" squares (Diagram 1). Repeat to make two orange A blocks total.
3. Join green print 2×6-1⁄2" strips to short edges of an underwater print 6-1⁄2×11" rectangle (Diagram 2). Add green print 2×14" strips to remaining edges to make Block B. The block should be 9-1⁄2×14" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second B block.
4. Sew multicolor stripe 2×23" strips to long edges of an underwater print 23×11" rectangle (Diagram 3). Add multicolor stripe 2×14" strips to remaining edges to make Block C. The block should be 26×14" including seam allowances.
Assemble Quilt Top
1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out assorted blue and tan print 2" squares and blocks. Sew together squares and blocks to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 32×47" including seam allowances.
2. Cut and piece multicolor stripe 2×42" strips to make:
- 2--2×47" border strips
- 2--2×35" border strips
3. Sew long border strips to long edges of quilt center (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Add short border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.
2. Bind with binding strips.