Underwater Adventure

Ocean-theme prints paired with beachy blues and sandy tans are perfect for a kid's quilt. A stripe border print ties all the colors together for a playful finish. Fabrics are from the Oceans of Fun and Fusion Illusion collections by Blank Quilting .

Inspired by Birds-Eye View from designer Jackie Robinson of Animas Quilts

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄4 yard each yellow, orange, and green prints (blocks)

1-1⁄4 yard assorted underwater prints (blocks)

1-1⁄4 yard multicolor stripe (border, block)

1-1⁄4 yard assorted blue and tan prints (background)

1⁄2 yard binding print

2-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

43×58" batting

Finished quilt: 35×50"

Finished blocks: 7-1⁄2" square, 9×13-1⁄2", 25-1⁄2×13-1⁄2"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut multicolor stripe strips for Block C frame lengthwise (parallel to the selvages).

From each yellow and orange print, cut:

4--2×8" strips

4--2×5" strips

From green print, cut:

4--2×14" strips

4--2×6-1⁄2" strips

From assorted underwater prints, cut:

1--23×11" rectangle

2--6-1⁄2×11" rectangles

4--5" squares

From multicolor stripe, cut:

5--2×42" strips

2--2×23" strips for Block C frame

2--2×14" strips for Block C frame

From assorted blue and tan prints, cut:

290--2" squares

From binding print, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew yellow print 2×5" strips to opposite edges of an underwater print 5" square (Diagram 1). Add yellow print 2×8" strips to remaining edges to make Block A. The block should be 8" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second yellow A block.

100588989_d1_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 with orange print 2×5" strips, orange print 2×8" strips, and remaining underwater print 5" squares (Diagram 1). Repeat to make two orange A blocks total.

3. Join green print 2×6-1⁄2" strips to short edges of an underwater print 6-1⁄2×11" rectangle (Diagram 2). Add green print 2×14" strips to remaining edges to make Block B. The block should be 9-1⁄2×14" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second B block.

100588990_d2_600.jpg

4. Sew multicolor stripe 2×23" strips to long edges of an underwater print 23×11" rectangle (Diagram 3). Add multicolor stripe 2×14" strips to remaining edges to make Block C. The block should be 26×14" including seam allowances.

100588991_d3_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out assorted blue and tan print 2" squares and blocks. Sew together squares and blocks to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 32×47" including seam allowances.

100588992_qad_600.jpg

2. Cut and piece multicolor stripe 2×42" strips to make:

2--2×47" border strips

2--2×35" border strips

3. Sew long border strips to long edges of quilt center (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Add short border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.