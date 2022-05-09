Sweet Star Baby Quilt

Inspired by: Mixed Fruit from designer Kristina Brinkerhoff of Center Street Quilts

Quilt tester: Sarah Huechteman

Finished size: 37" square

Finished block: 15" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

18×21" (fat quarter) piece each white print, multicolor floral, pink print, yellow floral, red floral, and blue paisley (blocks)

white print, multicolor floral, pink print, yellow floral, red floral, and blue paisley (blocks) 10" square each yellow print, pink floral, red paisley, and blue print (blocks)

yellow print, pink floral, red paisley, and blue print (blocks) 5/8 yard solid white (blocks, sashing rectangles)

1/4 yard each gray floral and gray paisley (sashing square, borders)

gray floral and gray paisley (sashing square, borders) 3/8 yard binding fabric

1-1/2 yards backing fabric

45" square batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From white print, cut:

16—3" squares

From multicolor floral, cut:

4—5-1/2" squares

From each yellow print, pink floral, red paisley, and blue print, cut:

8—3" squares

From solid white, cut:

16—3 ×5-1/2" rectangles

16—3" squares

4—2 ×15-1/2" sashing rectangles

From each pink print, yellow floral, red floral, and blue paisley, cut:

4—3 ×13" rectangles

From gray floral, cut:

2—3 ×37" border strips

1—2" sashing square

From gray paisley, cut:

2—3 ×32" border strips

From binding fabric, cut:

4—2-1/2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1) Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each white print, yellow print, pink floral, red paisley, and blue print 3" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2) Align marked white print squares on opposite corners of a multicolor floral 5-1/2" square (Diagram 1; note direction of marked lines). Sew on marked lines; trim seam allowances to 1/4". Press open attached triangles. Repeat on opposite corners to make a block center. The block center should be 5-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four block centers total.

Sweet Star Baby Quilt

3) Align a marked yellow print square with one end of a solid white 3×5-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 2; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line; trim seam allowances to 1/4". Press open attached triangle. Repeat with opposite end of rectangle to make yellow Flying Geese unit. The unit still should be 3×5-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four yellow Flying Geese units total.

Sweet Star Baby Quilt

4. Repeat Step 3 using marked pink floral, red paisley, and blue print 3" squares and remaining solid white 3×5-1/2" rectangles to make four Flying Geese units in each colorway.

5. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out four solid white 3" squares, yellow Flying Geese units, and one block center in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a yellow star unit. The unit should be 10-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Sweet Star Baby Quilt

6. Repeat Step 5 using pink, red, and blue Flying Geese units to make one star unit in each colorway.

7. Referring to Diagram 4, align a pink print 3×13" rectangle with left-hand edge of a star unit. (The rectangle will extend beyond the star unit right-hand edge.) Starting at left-hand edge, sew together bottom edges, stopping 1" from star unit right-hand edge. Press seam toward rectangle.

Sweet Star Baby Quilt

8. Referring to Diagram 5, sew a yellow floral 3×13" rectangle to left-hand edge of Step 7 unit. Press seam toward newly added rectangle.

Sweet Star Baby Quilt

9. Referring to Diagram 6, sew a red floral 3×13" rectangle to top edge of Step 8 unit. Press seam toward newly added rectangle.

Sweet Star Baby Quilt

10. Referring to Diagram 7 and folding unattached pink print rectangle out of the way, sew a blue paisley 3×13" rectangle to right-hand edge of Step 9 unit. Press seam toward newly added rectangle. Finish sewing pink print rectangle to bottom edge to make a block. Press as before. The block should be 15-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Sweet Star Baby Quilt

11. Repeat steps 7–10 to make four blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks, solid white 2×15-1/2" sashing rectangles, and gray floral 2" sashing square in three rows.

Sweet Star Baby Quilt

2. Sew together pieces in rows. Press seams toward sashing rectangles. Join rows; press seams away from block rows to complete quilt center. The quilt center should be 32" square including seam allowances.

3. Sew gray paisley 3×32" border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add gray floral 3×37" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.