Sun-Kissed Snowballs

Mermaids, jellyfish, narwhals, and other sea creatures frolic together in this cheery baby quilt. Batiks add an underwater feel. Fabrics are from the Sunkissed Swimmers collection and assorted Tonga batiks, both from Timeless Treasures .

Inspired by So Many Snowballs from designer Julie Hendricksen

Quilt Maker: Linda Augsburg

Materials

1-1⁄8 yards aqua batik (border, binding)

10--9×22" pieces (fat eighths) assorted nautical prints (blocks)

5--9×22" pieces (fat eighths) assorted batiks in (blocks)

2-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

47×55" batting

Finished quilt: 38-1⁄2×46"

Finished block: 3-3⁄4" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

From aqua batik, cut:

2--4-1⁄2×38-1⁄2" border strips

2--4-1⁄2×38" border strips

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

From each assorted print, cut:

8--4-1⁄4" squares

From each assorted batik, cut:

64--1-1⁄2" squares

Assemble Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of four matching batik 1-1⁄2" squares.

2. Align a marked batik square with one corner of an assorted print 4-1⁄4" square (Diagram 1, note direction of drawn line). Sew on drawn line. Trim excess, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle.

100589449_d1_600.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 to add marked batik squares to remaining three corners of assorted print square to make a Snowball block (Diagram 1). The block should be 4-1⁄4" square including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 1 through 3 to make 80 Snowball blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out Snowball blocks in ten rows. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

100589450_qad_600.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 30-1⁄2×38" including seam allowances.

3. Sew aqua batik 4-1⁄2×38" border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add aqua batik 4-1⁄2×38-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.