Story Time

Soft chenille and preppy, polka dot pinwheels make this vintage-inspired design the perfect gift to celebrate a baby's birth.

Designer: Katie Hennagir

Materials

7/8 yard each of turquoise, red, and yellow polka dots (blocks)

1/4 yard each of red, turquoise, and yellow chenilles (setting squares)

1-1/8 yards multicolor stripe (inner border, binding)

7/8 yard yellow print (outer border)

3 yards backing fabric

54x61" batting

Finished quilt: 47-1/2x54-1/2"

Finished block: 7" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide,100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut the pieces in the order that follows.

From turquoise polka dot, cut:

60--4" squares

From red polka dot, cut:

60--4" squares

From yellow polka dot, cut:

60--4" squares

From each red, turquoise, and yellow chenille, cut:

5--7-1/2" squares

From multicolor stripe, cut:

5-2x42" strips for inner border

1-27" square, cutting it into enough 2-1/2"-wide bias strips to total 220" for binding

From yellow print, cut:

5--5x42" strips for outer border

Assemble Pinwheel Blocks

1. Use a quilter's pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of turquoise polka dot 4" squares.

2. Layer a marked turquoise polka dot 4" square atop a red polka dot 4" square. Sew on the drawn line; trim excess, leaving 1/4" seam allowance (Diagram 1). Press seam toward red polka dot to make a triangle-square. Repeat to make 60 triangle-squares total.

img_story-timelg_3a.jpg

3. Mark a diagonal line on wrong side of yellow polka dot 4" squares.

4. Layer a marked yellow polka dot 4" square atop a triangle-square (Diagram 2; note direction of drawn line and position of turquoise polka dot). Sew on drawn line; trim excess, leaving 1/4" seam allowance, to make a triangle unit. Press seam toward yellow polka dot. The triangle unit should be 4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 60 triangle units total.

img_story-timelg_3b.jpg

5. Sew together triangle units in pairs (Diagram 3). Press seams toward red polka dot. Join pairs to make a Pinwheel block. Press seam open to reduce bulk. The Pinwheel block should be 7-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 15 Pinwheel blocks total.

img_story-timelg_3c.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out Pinwheel blocks and red, turquoise, and yellow chenille 7-1/2" setting squares in six rows.

img_story-timelg_4.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 35-1/2x42-1/2" including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Cut and piece multicolor stripe 2x42" strips to make:

2--2x42-1/2" inner border strips

2--2x38-1/2" inner border strips

2. Sew long inner border strips to side edges of quilt center. Add short inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

3. Cut and piece yellow print 5x42" strips to make:

2--5x47-1/2" outer border strips

2--5x45-1/2" outer border strips

4. Sew short outer border strips to side edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Machine-quilter Jace Hennagir stitched a meandering design of loops and swirls across the quilt top.

3. Bind with multicolor stripe bias binding strips.