Add a handmade touch of wonder for baby by sewing a dozen or more of these poly-fiber-filled play blocks.

Designer: Jeanne Pryor

Materials

Scraps of assorted prints, stripes, and solids (blocks, optional appliqués)

Polyester fiberfill

Fusible web (optional)

Finished block: 2-1/2" cube

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Cut pieces in the following order. Be sure to transfer the dots (matching points) marked on the Cube Pattern to the template, then to the fabric pieces. The following instructions result in one block.

From assorted prints, stripes, and solids, cut:

6 of Cube Pattern

Fuse the Shapes and Letters

To personalize your blocks, add a contrasting half circle, quarter circle, or letter to a side or two using our simplified fusible appliqué technique. To use fusible web for cutting appliqué shapes, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace patterns, leaving at least 1/2" between tracings. Cut out fusible-web shapes roughly 1/4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto backs of desired fabrics. Let cool, then cut out shapes on drawn lines; peel off paper backings.

3. Press fusible-web appliqués onto 3" fabric squares. Use a zigzag stitch to machine-appliqué pieces in place.

Assemble Block

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together four squares, stopping and starting each seam at marked dots, 1/4" from corners.

img_soft-baby-blocks_4alg.jpg

2. Matching dots, sew another square to one edge of pieced unit (Diagram 2).

img_soft-baby-blocks_4blg.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2, joining remaining square to unsewn edge of pieced unit, leaving a 1-1/2" opening along one side for turning, to make a cube (Diagram 3).

img_soft-baby-blocks_4clg.jpg