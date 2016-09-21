Soft and Bright Baby Quilt

Cheery flannels in yellows, blues, oranges, and greens create a graphic baby quilt that's soft to the touch. Fabrics are from the Ric Rac Paddywack collection by Kim Diehl for Henry Glass & Co . Quilting designs courtesy of Handi Quilter .

Inspired by Silent Film from designer Stacey Day

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

2⁄3 yard white polka dot (blocks)

1⁄3 yard each green chevron and yellow polka dot (blocks)

3⁄8 yard orange stripe (blocks)

7⁄8 yard blue zigzag (blocks)

1⁄4 yard each yellow chevron and green polka dot (blocks)

1⁄2 yard blue gingham (binding)

2-7⁄8 yards backing fabric

51" square batting

Finished quilt: 42-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 9" square

Yardage and cutting instructions are based on 42'' of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in direction indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From white polka dot, cut:

14--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips

From green chevron, cut:

5--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips

From yellow polka dot, cut:

5--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips

From orange stripe, cut:

7--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips

From blue zigzag, cut:

4--3-1⁄2 ×42" strips for border

7--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips

From yellow chevron, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips

From green polka dot, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips

From blue gingham, cut:

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together a white polka dot, green chevron, and yellow polka dot 1-1⁄2 ×42" strip to make Strip Set A. Press seams open. Repeat to make five A strip sets total. Cut strip sets into forty-eight 3-1⁄2"-wide A segments.

100651457_d1_600.jpg

2. Join a white polka dot, orange stripe, and blue zigzag print 1-1⁄2 ×42" strip to make Strip Set B (Diagram 2). Press seams open. Repeat to make seven B strip sets total. Cut strip sets into eighty 3-1⁄2"-wide B segments.

100651458_d2_600.jpg

3. Sew together a white polka dot, yellow chevron, and green polka dot 1-1⁄2 ×42" strip to make Strip Set C (Diagram 3). Press seams open. Repeat to make two C strip sets total. Cut strip sets into sixteen 3-1⁄2"-wide C segments.

100651459_d3_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 4, lay out three A segments, five B segments, and one C segment in three rows; note orientation of seams and placement of white polka dot. Join segments into rows. Press seams open. Join rows to make Block 1; press seams open. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight total of Block 1.

100651460_d4_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 5 for orientation of seams and placement of white polka dot, repeat Step 4 to make eight of Block 2.

100651461_d5_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, alternate blocks 1 and 2 in four rows; in even-numbered rows rotate blocks 180°.

Soft and Bright Baby Quilt

2. Sew blocks into rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 36-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

3. Cut and piece blue zigzag 3-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--3-1⁄2×42-1⁄2" border strips

2--3-1⁄2×36-1⁄2" border strips

4. Sew short blue zigzag print border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Sew long blue zigzag print border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward outer border strips. The quilt top should be 42-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Handi Quilter Studio Educator Marie Eldredge used two Handi Quilter Pro-Stitcher designs to quilt this project. Bunnies and Stars, an allover design, fills the center of the baby quilt, and Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star runs through the border (Quilting Diagram).

100651463_quilting_600.jpg

3. Bind with blue gingham binding strips.