In the Sky Wall Hanging

Inspired by Around the Square from designer Avis Shirer of Joined at the Hip

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

22--1⁄8"-yard blue star print (block, inner border, binding)

1⁄3 yard mottled red (block, middle border)

1⁄4 yard tan dot (block)

3⁄8 yard blue airplane print (block, outer border)

1⁄8 yard dark red tone-on-tone (block)

7⁄8 yard backing fabric

31" square batting

Finished quilt: 22-1⁄8" square

Finished block: 10-5⁄8" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From blue star print, cut:

4--2-1⁄4x42" binding strips

2--2x10" strips

4--2" squares

2--1-1⁄2x13-1⁄8" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2x11-1⁄8" inner border strips

8--1-1⁄4" squares

From mottled red, cut:

1--2x10" strip

2--2x16-1⁄8" middle border strips

2--2x13-1⁄8" middle border strips

1--1-1⁄4x22" strip

4--1-1⁄4x3-1⁄4" rectangles

From tan dot, cut:

2--3-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 triangles total

4--1-1⁄2x2-1⁄4" rectangles

1--1-1⁄4x22" strip

16--1-1⁄4" squares

From blue airplane print, cut:

2--3-1⁄2x22-1⁄8" outer border strips

2--3-1⁄2x16-1⁄8" outer border strips

1--3-1⁄4" square, with desired motif centered

From dark red tone-on-tone, cut:

4--1-1⁄4x6-1⁄2" rectangles

Assemble Block Center

1. Referring to Diagram 1 lay out four blue star print 1-1⁄4" squares, four mottled red 1-1⁄4x3-1⁄4" rectangles, and the blue airplane print 3-1⁄4" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward mottled red rectangles. Join rows to make an uneven Nine-Patch unit. Press seams away from center. The unit should be 4-3⁄4" square including seam allowances.

in-the-sky-wall-hanginglg_3A.jpg

2. Sew tan dot triangles to opposite edges of an uneven Nine-Patch unit (Diagram 2). Press seams toward triangles. Add tan dot triangles to remaining edges to make a Square-in-a-Square unit; press seams toward triangles. The unit should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

in-the-sky-wall-hanginglg_3B.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out four blue star print 1-1⁄4" squares, four dark red tone-on-tone 1-1⁄4x6-1⁄2" rectangles, and Square-in-a-Square unit in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward dark red tone-on-tone. Join rows to make a block center. Press seams away from center row. The block center should be 8" square including seam allowances.

in-the-sky-wall-hanginglg_3C.jpg

Assemble Block

1. Sew together two blue star print 2x10" strips and mottled red 2x10" strip to make Strip Set A (Diagram 4). Press seams toward blue star print strips. Cut strip set into four 2"-wide A segments.

in-the-sky-wall-hanginglg_3D.jpg

2. Join a tan dot 1-1⁄4x22" strip and a mottled red 1-1⁄4x22" strip to make Strip Set B (Diagram 5). Press seam toward mottled red strip. Cut strip set into sixteen 1-1⁄4"-wide B segments.

in-the-sky-wall-hanginglg_3E.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 6, join one A segment, two B segments, and two tan dot 1-1⁄4" squares into a long pieced row. Press seams toward A segment. Repeat to make four long pieced rows total.

in-the-sky-wall-hanginglg_3F.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 7, sew together a blue star print 2" square, two B segments, and two tan dot 1-1⁄4" squares to make a short pieced row. Press seams toward center. Repeat to make four short pieced rows total.

in-the-sky-wall-hanginglg_3G.jpg

5. Aligning center seams, sew together a long pieced row and a short pieced row (Diagram 8). Press seam toward long pieced row. Add a tan dot 1-1⁄2x2-1⁄4" rectangle to top of short pieced row to make a corner unit. Press seam away from rectangle. Repeat to make four corner units total.

in-the-sky-wall-hanginglg_3H.jpg

6. Sew corner units to opposite edges of block center (Diagram 9). Press seams toward block center. Add corner units to remaining edges to make a block; press seams toward block center. Referring to Diagram 10, trim block to 11-1⁄8" square including seam allowances.

in-the-sky-wall-hanginglg_3I.jpg

in-the-sky-wall-hanginglg_3J.jpg

Add Borders

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew blue star print 1-1⁄2x11-1⁄8" inner border strips to opposite edges of block. Add blue star print 1-1⁄2x13-1⁄8" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

in-the-sky-wall-hanginglg_4.jpg

2. Sew mottled red 2x13-1⁄8" middle border strips to opposite edges of block. Add mottled red 2x16-1⁄8" middle border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward middle border.

3. Sew blue airplane print 3-1⁄2x16-1⁄8" outer border strips to opposite edges of block. Add blue novelty print 3-1⁄2x22-1⁄8" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.