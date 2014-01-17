Seaworthy Baby Quilt

Keep it simple. One bright red print adds a shot of color to the scrappy quilt. Novelty sea prints add a whimsical touch. Fabrics are from the Out to Sea collection by Sarah Jane for Michael Miller Fabrics .

Designer: Joanna Figueroa of Fig Tree & Co.

Materials

16--9×21" pieces (fat eighths) assorted prints in light blue, white, gray, red, pink, yellow, blue, and dark blue (quilt center, outer border, binding)

1⁄4 yard solid cream (inner border)

1-1⁄3 yards backing fabric

42×48" batting

Finished quilt: 34×40"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted light blue, white, and gray prints, cut:

9--6-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangles

From one red print, cut:

16--2-1⁄2" sashing squares

From assorted blue, dark blue, and gray prints, cut:

14--3-1⁄4×11" strips for outer border

From assorted red, pink, and yellow prints, cut:

9--2-1⁄2×21" binding strips

From scraps of all assorted prints, cut:

84--2-1⁄2" squares

From solid cream, cut:

2--1-1⁄2×32-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2×28-1⁄2" inner border strips

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Join three assorted print 2-1⁄2" squares in a row to make an A segment (Diagram 1). Press seams in one direction. Segment A should be 6-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 A segments total.

100681702_d1_600_0.jpg

2. Join four assorted print 2-1⁄2" squares in a row to make a B segment (Diagram 2). Press seams in one direction. Segment B should be 8-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 B segments total.

100681703_d2_600_0.jpg

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out assorted light blue, white, and gray print 6-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangles, red print 2-1⁄2" sashing squares, and A and B segments in seven horizontal rows.

100681704_qad_600_4.jpg

4. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in sashing rows toward red print sashing squares. Press seams in remaining rows toward 6-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangles.

5. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 26-1⁄2×32-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Add Inner Border

Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew solid cream 1-1⁄2×32-1⁄2" inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add solid cream 1-1⁄2×28-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border. The quilt center now should be 28-1⁄2×34-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Outer Border

1. Cut and piece assorted blue, dark blue, and gray print 3-1⁄4×11" strips to make:

2--3-1⁄4×34-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--3-1⁄4×34" outer border strips

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew 3-1⁄4×34-1⁄2" outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add 3-1⁄4×34" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Joanna Figueroa machine-quilted an X in each square and a leaf medallion in each rectangle. She stitched a wave motif in the inner border and a continuous feather design in the outer border.