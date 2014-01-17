Seaworthy Baby Quilt
Keep it simple. One bright red print adds a shot of color to the scrappy quilt. Novelty sea prints add a whimsical touch. Fabrics are from the Out to Sea collection by Sarah Jane for Michael Miller Fabrics.
Designer: Joanna Figueroa of Fig Tree & Co.
Materials
- 16--9×21" pieces (fat eighths) assorted prints in light blue, white, gray, red, pink, yellow, blue, and dark blue (quilt center, outer border, binding)
- 1⁄4 yard solid cream (inner border)
- 1-1⁄3 yards backing fabric
- 42×48" batting
Finished quilt: 34×40"
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From assorted light blue, white, and gray prints, cut:
- 9--6-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangles
From one red print, cut:
- 16--2-1⁄2" sashing squares
From assorted blue, dark blue, and gray prints, cut:
- 14--3-1⁄4×11" strips for outer border
From assorted red, pink, and yellow prints, cut:
- 9--2-1⁄2×21" binding strips
From scraps of all assorted prints, cut:
- 84--2-1⁄2" squares
From solid cream, cut:
- 2--1-1⁄2×32-1⁄2" inner border strips
- 2--1-1⁄2×28-1⁄2" inner border strips
Assemble Quilt Center
1. Join three assorted print 2-1⁄2" squares in a row to make an A segment (Diagram 1). Press seams in one direction. Segment A should be 6-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 A segments total.
2. Join four assorted print 2-1⁄2" squares in a row to make a B segment (Diagram 2). Press seams in one direction. Segment B should be 8-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 B segments total.
3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out assorted light blue, white, and gray print 6-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangles, red print 2-1⁄2" sashing squares, and A and B segments in seven horizontal rows.
4. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in sashing rows toward red print sashing squares. Press seams in remaining rows toward 6-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangles.
5. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 26-1⁄2×32-1⁄2" including seam allowances.
Add Inner Border
Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew solid cream 1-1⁄2×32-1⁄2" inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add solid cream 1-1⁄2×28-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border. The quilt center now should be 28-1⁄2×34-1⁄2" including seam allowances.
Assemble and Add Outer Border
1. Cut and piece assorted blue, dark blue, and gray print 3-1⁄4×11" strips to make:
- 2--3-1⁄4×34-1⁄2" outer border strips
- 2--3-1⁄4×34" outer border strips
2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew 3-1⁄4×34-1⁄2" outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add 3-1⁄4×34" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.
2. Quilt as desired. Designer Joanna Figueroa machine-quilted an X in each square and a leaf medallion in each rectangle. She stitched a wave motif in the inner border and a continuous feather design in the outer border.
3. Using diagonal seams, join assorted red, pink, and yellow print 2-1⁄2×21" strips to make a pieced binding strip. Bind quilt with pieced binding strip.