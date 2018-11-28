Seaside Squares Baby Quilt

Use bright underwater-theme prints to assemble a baby quilt. Fabrics are from the Snorkel Adventure collection by Timeless Treasures Fabrics .

Inspired by Time Traveler from quilt collector Jody Sanders

Quilt tester: Janet Klockenga

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1-1⁄8 yard total assorted solids and prints in green, white, light blue, red, and yellow (blocks)

3⁄8 yard solid red (blocks)

1-1⁄8 yards solid yellow (blocks, border)

7⁄8 yard dark blue print (setting squares)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

3-1⁄3 yards backing fabric

59" square batting

Finished quilt: 50-1⁄4" square

Finished block: 8-3⁄4" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

The solid yellow triangles are cut larger than necessary to allow the squares to "float" slightly. They will be trimmed after assembly.

From assorted solids and prints, cut:

117--2-1⁄2" squares (13 sets of 9 matching squares)

From solid red, cut:

52--2-1⁄2" squares

From solid yellow, cut:

5--3-1⁄2×42" strips for border

26--4-3⁄8" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 104 large triangles total

26--2-5⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 52 small triangles total

From dark blue print, cut:

12--9-1⁄4" setting squares

From binding fabric, cut:

6--2-1⁄2×42" strips for border

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward the darker fabric.

1. Gather a set of nine 2-1⁄2" squares from one assorted solid or print, four solid red 2-1⁄2" squares, eight solid yellow large triangles, and four solid yellow small triangles.

2. Referring to Diagram 1, alternate five solid or print squares and the solid red squares in three rows. Sew together squares in rows. Join rows to make a Nine-Patch unit. The unit should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

7001087-7699-optd1.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 2, join two solid yellow large triangles and a remaining solid or print square in a row. Add a solid yellow small triangle to make a corner unit. Repeat to make four corner units total.

7001087-7699-optd2.jpg

4. Sew corner units to opposite edges of Nine-Patch unit (Diagram 3). Add remaining corner units to remaining edges to make a block. With block centered, trim to 9-1⁄4" square including seam allowances (Diagram 4).

7001087-7699-optd3.jpg

7001087-7699-optd4-.jpg

5. Repeat steps 1–4 to make 13 blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and dark blue print 9-1⁄4" setting squares in five rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Press seams away from blocks. Join rows; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 44-1⁄4" square including seam allowances.

7001087-7699-optqad.jpg

2. Cut and piece solid yellow 3-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--3-1⁄2×50-1⁄4" border strips

2--3-1⁄2×44-1⁄4" border strips

3. Sew short border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.