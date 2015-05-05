Safari Fun Panel Quilt

Go wild! A jungle-inspired printed panel is the starting point for this adorable kids quilt. Fabrics are from the Safari Adventures collection by Deborah Edwards for Northcott .

Inspired by Dream Tree from designer Terri Westberg

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄2 yard each brown, green, orange, and yellow prints (border)

32-1⁄2×40-1⁄2" printed panel

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

2-3⁄4 yards backing fabric

49×57" batting

Finished quilt: 40-1⁄2×48-1⁄2"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Note: Designer Laura Boehnke's panel had a printed border. When she trimmed the panel to 32-1⁄2×40-1⁄2", it created the appearance of a skinny inner border strip. Trim your printed panel to the indicated size, or trim the width and length of the panel to the largest possible multiple of 4 and add 1⁄2".

From each brown, green, orange, and yellow print, cut:

10--5-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 160 triangles total

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Hourglass Units

Referring to Hourglass Diagram, sew together four triangles (brown, green, orange, and yellow print) in pairs. Join pairs to make an hourglass unit. The hourglass unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 40 hourglass units total.

100588228_d1_600.jpg

Assemble and Add Border

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together 10 hourglass units to make a border strip. Press seams open. The strip should be 4-1⁄2×40-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of four border strips.

100588229_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew two border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add two border strips to remaining edges to make a quilt top. Press seams open. The quilt top now should be 40-1⁄2×48-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.