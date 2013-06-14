Ring Toss Quilt

Designer: Vickie Eapen of Spun Sugar Quilts

Machine Quilter: Al Kuthe

Materials

10--18x22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted white prints, stripes, and polka dots (blocks)

4--18x22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted yellow prints (blocks)

18x22" piece (fat quarter) solid yellow (block)

4--18x22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted green prints (blocks)

3--18x22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted orange prints

3/4 yard solid orange (blocks, binding)

4--18x22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted pink prints (blocks)

5--18x22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted gray prints (blocks)

18x22" piece (fat quarter) solid gray (blocks)

3- 1/4 yards backing fabric

55x71" batting

Finished quilt: 48 -1/2x64- 1/2"

Finished blocks: 16" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each assorted white print, stripe, and polka dot, cut:

8--4 -1/2" squares

From each assorted yellow print, cut:

2--8- 1/2" squares

1--4 -1/2x8 -1/2" rectangle

From solid yellow, cut:

2--8 -1/2" squares

From each assorted green print, cut:

2--8 -1/2" squares

From remaining green prints, cut:

2--4 -1/2x8 -1/2" rectangles

2--8-1/2" squares

From each assorted orange print, cut:

2--8 -1/2" squares

From remaining orange prints, cut:

2--4 -1/2x8 -1/2" rectangles

From solid orange, cut:

6--2- 1/2x42" binding strips

2--8 -1/2" squares

From each assorted pink print, cut:

2--8 -1/2" squares

From remaining pink prints, cut:

2--4 -1/2x8 -1/2" rectangles

From each of three assorted gray prints, cut:

2--8 -1/2" squares

From each of two remaining gray prints, cut:

8--4 -1/2" squares

From remaining gray prints, cut:

2--4 -1/2x8 -1/2" rectangles

From solid gray, cut:

2--8 -1/2" squares

Assemble Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each white print, stripe, or polka dot 4 -1/2" square.

2. For one block, gather a set of eight marked matching white print 4 -1/2" squares, two 8- 1/2" squares from one yellow print or solid, and two 8 -1/2" squares from a second yellow print or solid.

3. Align a marked white print or solid square with one corner of yellow print 8 -1/2" square (Diagram 1; note direction of drawn line). Sew on the drawn line; trim excess, leaving a 1/4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle.

4. Align a marked white print or solid square with opposite corner of yellow print square (Diagram 1; again note direction of drawn line). Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a Floating Star unit. The unit should be 8 -1/2" square including seam allowances.

Ring-Toss-Quiltlg_3A.jpg

5. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make four Floating Star units total.

6. Referring to Diagram 2, join Floating Star units in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a yellow-and-white block. Press seam in one direction. The block should be 16 -1/2" square including seam allowances.

Ring-Toss-Quiltlg_3B.jpg

7. Repeat steps 1 through 6 with remaining print and solid 8 -1/2" squares and white print, stripe, and polka-dot 4 -1/2" squares to make two yellow, two green, two orange, and two gray blocks total.

8. Repeat steps 1 through 6 using gray print 4 -1/2" squares and pink print 8 -1/2" squares to make two pink blocks (Diagram 3).

Ring-Toss-Quiltlg_3C.jpg

9. Join long edges of two pink print 4 -1/2x8- 1/2" rectangles to make a pink pieced square (Diagram 4). Press seam in one direction. The pieced square should be 8 -1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat with green, orange, and gray print rectangles to make four pieced squares total (one in each colorway).

Ring-Toss-Quiltlg_3D.jpg

10. Repeat steps 3 and 4 using the pink pieced square and two marked matching white print squares to make a Floating Star unit. Repeat with remaining pieced squares to make four total Floating Star units (Diagram 5).

Ring-Toss-Quiltlg_3E.jpg

11. Referring to Diagram 6, repeat Step 6 with pink, green, orange, and gray Floating Star units to make a multicolor block.

Ring-Toss-Quiltlg_3F.jpg

12. Join assorted yellow print 4 -1/2x8 -1/2" rectangles in pairs to make two yellow pieced squares. Repeat steps 3–6 using yellow pieced squares, solid yellow 8- 1/2" squares, and eight marked matching white print 4-1/2" squares to make a third yellow block.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in four horizontal rows.

Ring-Toss-Quiltlg_4.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Machine-quilter Al Kuthe stitched continuous spiral designs across the quilt top.

3. Bind with solid orange binding strips.