Rattle Baby Toy
Use washable crafts felt and ribbon scraps to make a soft and simple "rattle" to entertain baby. Black-and-white patterns are said to visually captivate the youngest of infants…try a zebra print or a houndstooth check with bits of ribbon and rickrack as trim.
Inspired by a design from Katie Hennagir of Katie Hennagir Designs.
Materials:
- 2--5x9" pieces black-and-white print crafts felt
- 9--3"-long pieces ribbons and rickrack in red and black
- Washable glue stick
- Polyester fiberfill stuffing
- Pencil with eraser
Finished toy: 4x8" excluding ribbon tags
Cut Fabric:
Click on "Download this Pattern" above for pattern pieces.
From black-and-white print crafts felt, cut:
- 2 of Rattle Pattern
Assemble the Toy
1. Apply glue to wrong-side of cut edges of a 3"-long ribbon or rickrack piece; fold piece in half and secure glued ends together to make a loop. Repeat with remaining ribbon and rickrack pieces.
2. Pin loops to one rattle piece with cut ends of loops in.
3. Machine-stitch loops in place, stitching 1/8" from outer edges.
4. With wrong sides together, layer rattle piece with ribbon and rickrack loops and remaining rattle piece. Using short machine straight stitches, sew through all layers 1/4" from outer edges, leaving a 2" opening along one side of rattle for stuffing.
5. Stuff with fiberfill. Use eraser end of pencil to push small tufts of fiberfill into rattle handle.
6. Add another ribbon loop if needed and stitch opening closed to complete rattle.