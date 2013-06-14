Quilts for Kids

Updated February 02, 2021

Little ones and expectant parents will love a handmade crib quilt! These cuddly quilted projects will be treasured for years to come.

1 of 45

Easy as 1-2-3

Brighten a room with the help of primary colors and lots of sparkling white.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

2 of 45

Pinwheel Pals

Customize a quilt by pairing Pinwheel blocks with novelty prints fit to the occasion.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

3 of 45

I-Spy

Keep kids occupied with a quilt that features many different motifs and prints.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

4 of 45

Put a Spin On It

Looking for a quick shower gift? Larger-than-life Pinwheel blocks ensure this baby quilt comes together quickly.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

5 of 45

Soft and Bright Baby Quilt

Cheery flannels in yellows, blues, oranges, and greens create a graphic baby quilt that's soft to the touch.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

6 of 45

Bubbling Over

Big, bright bubbles float onto hand-quilted circles of perle cotton.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

7 of 45

Little Sprouts

An easy appliqué method makes the leaves on this kid-friendly quilt spring to life in no time-we promise!

Get the free quilt pattern here.

8 of 45

What's the Buzz?

Combine whimsical bird and floral appliqués with playful pieced blocks for a sweet-as-can-"bee" quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

9 of 45

Around the Block

Use polka dots of all colors and sizes in a super-size Log Cabin block that is the perfect size for a baby quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

10 of 45

Ribbon and Rickrack Baby Quilt

Add fun and function to a stroller-size quilt by sewing ribbon and rickrack loops into the blocks.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

11 of 45

Baby Steps

Showcase bits of 1930s reproduction fabrics in an easy-to-handle quilt that's the ideal size for a stroller.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

12 of 45

Seaworthy Baby Quilt

Keep it simple. One bright red print adds a shot of color to the scrappy quilt. Novelty sea prints add a whimsical touch.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

13 of 45

Day at the Farm Quilt

Four-Patch blocks pieced in fun fabric produce a simple accent for a child's room.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

14 of 45

Easy Math Throw

Use bright prints and simple squares to create a plus sign design with kid appeal. Pieced plus signs within the blocks and a multicolor border add interest.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

15 of 45

Penguin Patrol

Pick a kids' fabric collection that has a border print and let the little characters march around this easy cuddle quilt.

16 of 45

Hopscotch

Simple shapes look anything but basic in a kid's quilt highlighted by bright squares of color.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

17 of 45

Safari Fun Panel Quilt

Go wild! A jungle-inspired printed panel is the starting point for this adorable kids quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

18 of 45

Baby Talk

Polka dot, star, and toile flannels combine for a snuggly crib quilt in two colorways. You can vary the kaleidoscope design depending on where you place your lights and darks.

Get the free quilt patterns here.

19 of 45

Girl or Boy Monogram Crib Quilt

Make it personal--a monogram adds personalization to any quilt. Give this quilt to a special little one that you love.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

20 of 45

Jungle Path Baby Quilt

Welcome a new baby to your life with an adorable quilt made from jungle animal-theme fabric.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

21 of 45

Blue Jeans Quilt

Now you can recycle your child's old blue jeans into an easy, pieced throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

22 of 45

Two-Block Kid's Quilt

Animal-theme novelty prints make an easy, kid-friendly crib quilt. Coordinating tone-on-tones round out the look.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

23 of 45

Taking Baby Steps

Welcome a new addition to the world with an easy-to-piece quilt featuring novelty prints.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

24 of 45

Rail Fence Baby Quilt

Combine light, medium, and dark prints to make a playful crib quilt of Rail Fence blocks.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

25 of 45

Churn Dash Baby Quilt

Combine a range of small to large prints to make Churn Dash blocks in a playful baby quilt or small picnic throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

26 of 45

I Spy

In no time you can create an interactive quilt using a playful mix of prints that reflect a few of your child's favorite things.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

27 of 45

Strips and Sashing Kid's Quilts

Surround strips separated by sashing with a pair of borders in an easy kid's quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

28 of 45

Stacked Strips Crib Quilt

Showcase fabric in a lap-size quilt by using large-scale prints for the wide rectangles and small- and medium-scale prints for the narrow rectangles.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

29 of 45

Newborn Baby Wall Hanging

Know of a little one on the way? This wall hanging of appliqué shapes, Pinwheel blocks, and fun prints comes together quickly, making it an easy gift to assemble before the sweet one arrives!

Get the free quilt pattern here.

30 of 45

Kid's Quilt Play Mat

Keep the quilt's intended use in mind when planning fabric placement. This children's quilt is intended to lay flat and be used as a play mat, so the border panels face out on all sides.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

31 of 45

Fussy-Cut Baby Quilt

Showcase fussy-cut novelty designs in carefully arranged setting blocks.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

32 of 45

Zigzag Baby Quilt

Flannels inspired this kid-friendly throw. It's simple to piece so makes a great baby shower or children's birthday gift. Add or delete Flying Geese units to make it the size you need.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

33 of 45

Bundle of Joy

Cute novelty prints and soft pastels make this a perfect baby quilt!

Get the free quilt pattern here.

34 of 45

Autograph Kid's Quilt

Create a keepsake for a child's birthday party by making a table cover quilt out of blocks that partygoers can sign.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

35 of 45

Star Crib Quilt

The bright kid's quilt is an evening sky of bright stars. For more impact at the corners, fussy-cut 6" squares to use in each outer border corner.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

36 of 45

All-Season Baby Quilt

Fussy-cut seasonal designs from a panel print to use in a sweet baby quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

37 of 45

Dotty Stars

Gather up all the polka dot prints you can find to combine in a bright and youthful-looking throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

38 of 45

Easy as A, B, C Throw

Pieced blocks and large setting triangles create the center of a lively throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

39 of 45

Whimsical Windmills Quilt

Give a windmill-style quilt a colorful spin with fabrics. Alternate blue and yellow for the block backgrounds to visually connect the Louisiana and triangle-square blocks.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

40 of 45

Kid's Strippy Quilt

Use the prints and panels of a favorite fabric collection to turn a popular children's book into a bed covering.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

41 of 45

Story Time

Soft chenille and preppy polka dot pinwheels make this vintage-look design a great baby gift.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

42 of 45

Chocolate and Jelly Beans

This easy-to-make quilt alternates chocolate- and vanilla-color backgrounds with some jelly bean-like polka dot prints for a yummy throw!

Get the free quilt pattern here.

43 of 45

Uneven Nine-Patch and Star Quilt

Polka dots and pastels go hand-in-hand in this quilt that will add playfulness and whimsy to your child's room.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

44 of 45

Over the Moon Throw

The whimsical prints in this kid-size quilt will give children sweet dreams.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

45 of 45

Autumn Storybook

Duplicate this homey scene for a nursery wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

