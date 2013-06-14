Quilts for Kids
Little ones and expectant parents will love a handmade crib quilt! These cuddly quilted projects will be treasured for years to come.
Easy as 1-2-3
Brighten a room with the help of primary colors and lots of sparkling white.
Pinwheel Pals
Customize a quilt by pairing Pinwheel blocks with novelty prints fit to the occasion.
I-Spy
Keep kids occupied with a quilt that features many different motifs and prints.
Put a Spin On It
Looking for a quick shower gift? Larger-than-life Pinwheel blocks ensure this baby quilt comes together quickly.
Soft and Bright Baby Quilt
Cheery flannels in yellows, blues, oranges, and greens create a graphic baby quilt that's soft to the touch.
Bubbling Over
Big, bright bubbles float onto hand-quilted circles of perle cotton.
Little Sprouts
An easy appliqué method makes the leaves on this kid-friendly quilt spring to life in no time-we promise!
What's the Buzz?
Combine whimsical bird and floral appliqués with playful pieced blocks for a sweet-as-can-"bee" quilt.
Around the Block
Use polka dots of all colors and sizes in a super-size Log Cabin block that is the perfect size for a baby quilt.
Ribbon and Rickrack Baby Quilt
Add fun and function to a stroller-size quilt by sewing ribbon and rickrack loops into the blocks.
Baby Steps
Showcase bits of 1930s reproduction fabrics in an easy-to-handle quilt that's the ideal size for a stroller.
Seaworthy Baby Quilt
Keep it simple. One bright red print adds a shot of color to the scrappy quilt. Novelty sea prints add a whimsical touch.
Day at the Farm Quilt
Four-Patch blocks pieced in fun fabric produce a simple accent for a child's room.
Easy Math Throw
Use bright prints and simple squares to create a plus sign design with kid appeal. Pieced plus signs within the blocks and a multicolor border add interest.
Penguin Patrol
Pick a kids' fabric collection that has a border print and let the little characters march around this easy cuddle quilt.
Hopscotch
Simple shapes look anything but basic in a kid's quilt highlighted by bright squares of color.
Safari Fun Panel Quilt
Go wild! A jungle-inspired printed panel is the starting point for this adorable kids quilt.
Baby Talk
Polka dot, star, and toile flannels combine for a snuggly crib quilt in two colorways. You can vary the kaleidoscope design depending on where you place your lights and darks.
Girl or Boy Monogram Crib Quilt
Make it personal--a monogram adds personalization to any quilt. Give this quilt to a special little one that you love.
Jungle Path Baby Quilt
Welcome a new baby to your life with an adorable quilt made from jungle animal-theme fabric.
Blue Jeans Quilt
Now you can recycle your child's old blue jeans into an easy, pieced throw.
Two-Block Kid's Quilt
Animal-theme novelty prints make an easy, kid-friendly crib quilt. Coordinating tone-on-tones round out the look.
Taking Baby Steps
Welcome a new addition to the world with an easy-to-piece quilt featuring novelty prints.
Rail Fence Baby Quilt
Combine light, medium, and dark prints to make a playful crib quilt of Rail Fence blocks.
Churn Dash Baby Quilt
Combine a range of small to large prints to make Churn Dash blocks in a playful baby quilt or small picnic throw.
Strips and Sashing Kid's Quilts
Surround strips separated by sashing with a pair of borders in an easy kid's quilt.
Stacked Strips Crib Quilt
Showcase fabric in a lap-size quilt by using large-scale prints for the wide rectangles and small- and medium-scale prints for the narrow rectangles.
Newborn Baby Wall Hanging
Know of a little one on the way? This wall hanging of appliqué shapes, Pinwheel blocks, and fun prints comes together quickly, making it an easy gift to assemble before the sweet one arrives!
Kid's Quilt Play Mat
Keep the quilt's intended use in mind when planning fabric placement. This children's quilt is intended to lay flat and be used as a play mat, so the border panels face out on all sides.
Fussy-Cut Baby Quilt
Showcase fussy-cut novelty designs in carefully arranged setting blocks.
Zigzag Baby Quilt
Flannels inspired this kid-friendly throw. It's simple to piece so makes a great baby shower or children's birthday gift. Add or delete Flying Geese units to make it the size you need.
Bundle of Joy
Cute novelty prints and soft pastels make this a perfect baby quilt!
Autograph Kid's Quilt
Create a keepsake for a child's birthday party by making a table cover quilt out of blocks that partygoers can sign.
Star Crib Quilt
The bright kid's quilt is an evening sky of bright stars. For more impact at the corners, fussy-cut 6" squares to use in each outer border corner.
All-Season Baby Quilt
Fussy-cut seasonal designs from a panel print to use in a sweet baby quilt.
Dotty Stars
Gather up all the polka dot prints you can find to combine in a bright and youthful-looking throw.
Easy as A, B, C Throw
Pieced blocks and large setting triangles create the center of a lively throw.
Whimsical Windmills Quilt
Give a windmill-style quilt a colorful spin with fabrics. Alternate blue and yellow for the block backgrounds to visually connect the Louisiana and triangle-square blocks.
Kid's Strippy Quilt
Use the prints and panels of a favorite fabric collection to turn a popular children's book into a bed covering.
Story Time
Soft chenille and preppy polka dot pinwheels make this vintage-look design a great baby gift.
Chocolate and Jelly Beans
This easy-to-make quilt alternates chocolate- and vanilla-color backgrounds with some jelly bean-like polka dot prints for a yummy throw!
Uneven Nine-Patch and Star Quilt
Polka dots and pastels go hand-in-hand in this quilt that will add playfulness and whimsy to your child's room.
Over the Moon Throw
The whimsical prints in this kid-size quilt will give children sweet dreams.
Autumn Storybook
Duplicate this homey scene for a nursery wall hanging.