Quilted Gifts for Babies and Children

Updated February 02, 2021

Use your children's favorite colors, fabrics, and patterns to create toys and accessories that are sure to delight.

Easy Reader

Bind high-contrast quilt blocks pieced from your stash of fabric and trims into a book for babies.

Get the free pattern here.

Color Me Happy

Make this merry crayon roll for your favorite little one. It's a great gift to give for a birthday or holiday surprise.

Get the free pattern here.

Treasure Elephant

Assemble patchwork first, then cut pieces to construct the playful stuffed elephant.

Get the free pattern here.

Circus Mobile

Decorate a nursery by dangling fun felt balls and elephants with polka dot ears beneath a big top.

Get the free pattern here. 

Fresh Chicks

Stitch up a whole flock of chicks-they take so little time and not much fabric. Just gather up a chunk of yellow fleece, snippets of felt for the beaks, tiny buttons for eyes, and fabric scraps for wings, and you're ready to turn out one cuddly peep after another.

Get the free pattern here. 

Soft Baby Blocks

Give your baby a handmade touch of wonder by sewing a dozen or more of these poly-fiber-filled play blocks.

Get the free pattern here. 

Ribbon and Rickrack Baby Toys

Combine crafts felt, rickrack, and ribbon to make a set of adorable baby toys.

Get the free pattern here. 

Scrappy Doll Quilt

This diamond-pattern quilt uses a variety of feed-sack prints to create a delightful doll-size accessory.

Get the free quilt pattern here. 

Squares & Circles Pillow

Whether you chose pieced squares or machine-appliquéd circles, these bright pillows are a snap to create and fun for decorating your child's room.

Get the free pillow pattern here. 

Covered Journals

Send your kid's to school in style with reusable slipcovers that fit a standard notebook. Their friends will be asking where they can get one!

Get the free pattern here.

Fabric-Covered Boxes

Store your kids' stuff in style. Whether it's for pictures, schoolwork, or fun, your custom storage will have personal flair.

Get the free pattern here. 

Designer Album Cover

A great last-minute birthday gift idea! Personalize the wool design on the front to match the recipient's interests.

Get the free pattern here. 

