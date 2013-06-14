Quilted Gifts for Babies and Children
Use your children's favorite colors, fabrics, and patterns to create toys and accessories that are sure to delight.
Easy Reader
Bind high-contrast quilt blocks pieced from your stash of fabric and trims into a book for babies.
Color Me Happy
Make this merry crayon roll for your favorite little one. It's a great gift to give for a birthday or holiday surprise.
Treasure Elephant
Assemble patchwork first, then cut pieces to construct the playful stuffed elephant.
Circus Mobile
Decorate a nursery by dangling fun felt balls and elephants with polka dot ears beneath a big top.
Fresh Chicks
Stitch up a whole flock of chicks-they take so little time and not much fabric. Just gather up a chunk of yellow fleece, snippets of felt for the beaks, tiny buttons for eyes, and fabric scraps for wings, and you're ready to turn out one cuddly peep after another.
Soft Baby Blocks
Give your baby a handmade touch of wonder by sewing a dozen or more of these poly-fiber-filled play blocks.
Ribbon and Rickrack Baby Toys
Combine crafts felt, rickrack, and ribbon to make a set of adorable baby toys.
Scrappy Doll Quilt
This diamond-pattern quilt uses a variety of feed-sack prints to create a delightful doll-size accessory.
Squares & Circles Pillow
Whether you chose pieced squares or machine-appliquéd circles, these bright pillows are a snap to create and fun for decorating your child's room.
Covered Journals
Send your kid's to school in style with reusable slipcovers that fit a standard notebook. Their friends will be asking where they can get one!
Fabric-Covered Boxes
Store your kids' stuff in style. Whether it's for pictures, schoolwork, or fun, your custom storage will have personal flair.
Designer Album Cover
A great last-minute birthday gift idea! Personalize the wool design on the front to match the recipient's interests.