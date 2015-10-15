Playing Tag

Add fun and function to a stroller-size quilt by sewing ribbon and rickrack loops into the blocks.

Designer: Katie Hennagir of Katie Hennagir Designs

Materials

10--18×22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted pink, green, and aqua prints and stripes (blocks)

5⁄8 yard green-and-gray stripe (bias binding)

1⁄2 yard each of six assorted pink, green, gray, and aqua print and dot ribbons and rickrack in widths varying from 3⁄8" to 1" (loops)

2-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

45" square batting

Finished quilt: 36-1⁄2" square

Finished blocks: 9" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted pink, green, and aqua prints and stripes, cut:

4--7-1⁄2" squares

4--5-1⁄2" squares

32--5" squares

From remaining assorted pink, green, and aqua prints and stripes, cut 4 matching sets of:

2--2-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" strips

2--2-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" strips

From remaining assorted pink, green, and aqua prints and stripes, cut 4 matching sets of:

2--1-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" strips

2--1-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" strips

From green-and-gray stripe, cut:

1--18×42" rectangle, cutting it into enough 2-1⁄2"-wide bias strips to total 190" in length for binding

From assorted ribbons and rickrack, cut:

24 to 32--3"-long pieces

Assemble Four-Patch Blocks

1. Sew together two assorted pink, green, or aqua print or stripe 5" squares to make a pair (Diagram 1). Press seam in one direction. The pair should be 5×9-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 pairs total.

100549718_d1_600.jpg

2. Join two Step 1 pairs to make a Four-Patch block (Diagram 2). Press seam in one direction. The Four-Patch block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make five Four-Patch blocks total. You will have six pairs remaining.

100549719_d2_600.jpg

Assemble Blocks A and B

1. For one A block, gather one pink, green, or aqua print or stripe 7-1⁄2" square; two 1-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" strips and two 1-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" strips from one pink, green, or aqua print or stripe; and three or four assorted 3"-long ribbon or rickrack pieces.

2. With wrong side inside, fold one ribbon or rickrack piece in half to make a loop, matching short ends. Aligning raw edges, pin loop to one edge of 5-1⁄2" square (Diagram 3). Repeat to fold and pin a ribbon or rickrack loop to edges as desired.

100549722_d3_600.jpg

3. Sew print or stripe 1-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" strips to opposite edges of Step 2 unit. Join print or stripe 1-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" strips to remaining edges to make block A (Diagram 4). Press all seams toward strips. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100549723_d4_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make four A blocks total.

5. For one B block, gather one pink, green, or aqua print or stripe 5-1⁄2" square; two 2-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" strips and two 2-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" strips from one pink, green, or aqua print or stripe; and three or four assorted 3"-long ribbon or rickrack pieces.

6. Repeat Step 2 with ribbon or rickrack pieces and print or stripe 5-1⁄2" square (Diagram 5).

100549720_d5_600.jpg

7. Sew print or stripe 2-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" strips to opposite edges of Step 6 unit. Join print or stripe 2-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" strips to remaining edges to make block B (Diagram 6). Press all seams toward strips. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100549721_d6_600.jpg

8. Repeat steps 5–7 to make four B blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and remaining six pairs in four horizontal rows.

100549724_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Using light-color thread, designer Katie Hennagir stitched a loop design across the quilt top.