Playful Patches Quilt

Materials

1/2 yard blue print (blocks)

1-1/8 yards brown floral (blocks, border)

1/4 yard purple print (blocks)

1/4 yard teal print (blocks)

1/2 yard green print (blocks, binding)

2-2/3 yards backing fabric

48" square batting

Finished quilt: 41-3/4" square

Finished blocks: 9-3/4" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order:

From blue print, cut:

2--11" squares

10--4-1/8" squares

From brown floral, cut:

2--6-1/2x41-3/4" border strips

2--6-1/2x29-3/4" border strips

2--11" squares

From purple print, cut:

10--4-1/8" squares

5--3-3/4" squares

From teal print, cut:

2--2-1/8x42" strips

From green print, cut:

5--2-1/2x42" binding strips

2--2-1/8x42" strips

Assemble Hourglass Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of blue print 11" squares. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2. Layer a marked blue print square atop a brown floral 11" square. Sew pair together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line. Cut pair apart on drawn line to make two triangle units (Diagram 1). Open triangle units and press seams open to make two large triangle-square units. Repeat to make four large triangle-square units total.

img_playful-patcheslg_3.jpg

3. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line perpendicular to seam line on wrong side of two large triangle-square units.

4. Layer a marked large triangle-square unit atop an unmarked large triangle-square unit, aligning seam lines. Sew pair together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line. Cut pair apart on drawn line to make two triangle units (Diagram 2). Open triangle units and press seams open to make two hourglass blocks. Each hourglass block should be 10-1/4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four hourglass blocks total.

img_playful-patcheslg_3a.jpg

Assemble Churn Dash Blocks

1. Referring to Assemble Hourglass Blocks, steps 1–2, and using blue print 4-1/8" squares and purple print 4-1/8" squares, make 20 small triangle-square units (Diagram 3).

img_playful-patcheslg_4.jpg

2. Sew together a teal print 2-1/8x42" strip and a green print 2-1/8x42" strip to make a strip set (Diagram 4). Press seam toward teal print. Repeat to make two strip sets total. Cut strips sets into 20-3-3/4"-wide segments.

img_playful-patcheslg_4a.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 5, lay out four small triangle-square units, four segments, and one purple print 3-3/4" square in three rows.

img_playful-patcheslg_4b.jpg

4. Join pieces in each row. Press seams away from segments. Join rows to make a Churn Dash block; press seams in one direction. The block should be 10-1/4" square including seam allowances.

5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 to make five Churn Dash blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out hourglass and Churn Dash blocks in three rows, alternating blocks. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams toward hourglass blocks.

img_playful-patcheslg_5.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 29-3/4" square including seam allowances.

Add Border

Add short brown floral border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long brown floral border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.