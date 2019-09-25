Play on Words

A child will enjoy a quilt made from alphabet-theme novelty prints and basic shapes. Fabrics are from the Alphabet Soup collection by Northcott .

Inspired by Indigo Illusion from designer Kristin Esser

Quilt tester: Colleen Tauke

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

5⁄8 yard each white polka dot, blue print, and orange print (blocks, inner border, outer border)

1⁄3 yard red print (blocks)

1⁄4 yard each green print and multicolor stripe (blocks)

1⁄3 yard white alphabet print (blocks)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

2 -1⁄2 yards backing fabric

45×54" batting

Finished quilt: 36 -1⁄2 ×45 -1⁄2"

Finished blocks: 9" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern templates. To speed the cutting process, you can rotary-cut the pattern pieces using EZ Quilting Tri-Recs acrylic tools (feedsacklady.com). If you're using these tools, refer to the manufacturer's instructions for cutting triangles.

From white polka dot, cut:

12--3 -7⁄8" squares

24 of Pattern B

From red print, cut:

12--3- 7⁄8" squares

From green print, cut:

6--2× 21" strips

From multicolor stripe, cut:

6--2× 21" strips

From blue print, cut:

2--3 -1⁄2×39 -1⁄2" outer border strips

2--3 -1⁄2×36- 1⁄2" outer border strips

12--3 -1⁄2" squares

From orange print, cut:

2--2×36 -1⁄2" inner border strips

2--2×30 -1⁄2" inner border strips

24 each of patterns A and A reversed

From white alphabet print, cut:

24--3 -1⁄2" squares

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2 -1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Block A

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each white polka dot 3 -7⁄8" square.

2. Layer a marked white polka dot square atop a red print 3 -7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of marked line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line; press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 3- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 24 triangle-squares total.

7002546-11985-d1-opt.jpg

3. Sew together a green print 2 × 21" strip and a multicolor stripe 2× 21" strip to make a strip set (Diagram 2). Repeat to make six strip sets total. Cut each strip set into four 3 -1⁄2"-wide segments for 24 segments total.

7002546-11985-d2-opt.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out four triangle-squares, four 3 -1⁄2"-wide segments, and a blue print 3- 1⁄2" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows; join rows to make Block A. The block should be 9 -1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make six A blocks total.

7002546-11985-d3-opt.jpg

Assemble Block B

1. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together an orange print A triangle and a white polka dot B triangle. Add an orange print A reversed triangle to make a star point unit. The unit should be 3- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 24 star point units total.

7002546-11985-d4-opt.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 5, lay out four star point units, four white alphabet print 3 -1⁄2" squares, and one blue print 3 -1⁄2" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows; join rows to make Block B. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make six B blocks total.

7002546-11985-d5-opt.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, alternate A and B blocks in four rows. Sew together blocks in rows. Press seams toward A blocks.

7002546-11985-qad-opt.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 27 -1⁄2 ×36 -1⁄2" including seam allowances.

3. Sew orange print 2 ×36 -1⁄2" inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add orange print 2 ×30 -1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border. The quilt center should be 30-1⁄2×39 -1⁄2" including seam allowances.

4. Sew blue print 3-1⁄2×39 -1⁄2" outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add blue print 3-1⁄2×36- 1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border to complete quilt top.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.