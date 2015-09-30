Penguin Patrol

Pick a kid's fabric collection that has a border print and let the little characters march around this easy cuddle quilt.

Designer: Lorrie Franz of Bean Counter Quilts

Materials

3⁄4 yard novelty print panel (blocks)

3⁄4 yard blue print (blocks, sashing squares, binding)

1-1⁄2 yards novelty border print (blocks, outer border)

1⁄4 yard black-and-white print (blocks)

1⁄4 yard mottled orange (blocks)

3⁄8 yard yellow print (blocks)

1⁄3 yard blue stripe (sashing rectangles)

1⁄4 yard mottled yellow (inner border)

3-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

56" square batting

Finished quilt: 49-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 11" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut sashing rectangles and outer border strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages).

From novelty print panel, cut:

5--7-1⁄2" squares

From blue print, cut:

6--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

5--4-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" rectangles

4--2-1⁄2" sashing squares

From novelty border print, cut:

2--5-1⁄2×49-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--5-1⁄2×39-1⁄2" outer border strips

5--4-1⁄2×11 -1⁄2" rectangles

From black-and-white print, cut:

4--7-1⁄2" squares

From mottled orange, cut:

4--4-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" rectangles

From yellow print, cut:

4--4-1⁄2×11 -1⁄2" rectangles

From blue stripe, cut:

12--2-1⁄2×11 -1⁄2" sashing rectangles

From mottled yellow, cut:

2--1-1⁄2×39-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2×37-1⁄2" inner border strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, lay out a novelty print 7-1⁄2" square, a blue print 4-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" rectangle, and a novelty border print 4-1⁄2×11-1⁄2" rectangle for one A block.

100548661_d1_600.jpg

2. Sew novelty print square to long edge of blue print rectangle to make a unit. Press seam toward blue print rectangle. Join unit to one long edge of novelty border print rectangle to make an A block. Press seam toward rectangle. The block should be 11-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make five A blocks total.

4. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out a black-and-white print 7-1⁄2" square, a mottled orange 4-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" rectangle, and a yellow print 4-1⁄2×11-1⁄2" rectangle for one B block.

100548662_d2_600.jpg

5. Join pieces as in Step 2. The block should be 11-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

6. Repeat steps 4 and 5 to make four B blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks, blue stripe sashing rectangles, and blue print sashing squares in five rows.

100548663_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward sashing rectangles. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams toward sashing rows. The quilt center should be 37-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Sew short mottled yellow inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long mottled yellow inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Join short novelty border print outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long novelty border print outer border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Karie Dynan quilted a diagonal grid on the large squares in each block. She stitched a cable pattern over the rectangle shapes in each block, adding a wave pattern in the inner border.

3. Bind with blue print binding strips.