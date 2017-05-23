Pastel Crossing

An assortment of mottled pastels combine for a soothing baby quilt featuring X-shape blocks. Fabrics are from the Harmony collection from Fabri-Quilt .

Inspired by Checks Mix from designer Sarah Maxwell of Designs by Sarah J

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

3⁄8 yard solid white (blocks, inner border)

1⁄2 yard each four mottled prints: green, purple, blue, and pink (blocks, outer border)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

2-2⁄3 yards backing fabric

48" square batting

Finished quilt: 39-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 15" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From solid white, cut:

8--2-1⁄4 ×18" strips

2--2 ×33-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--2 ×30-1⁄2" inner border strips

From each mottled print, cut:

1--11-1⁄4" square, cutting diagonally twice in an X for 4 large triangles total

1--4×18" strip

1--4" square

2--3-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 small triangles total

From remaining mottled prints, cut:

48--3-1⁄2" squares

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together two solid white 2-1⁄4 ×18" strips and one mottled green 4×18" strip to make a strip set (Diagram 1). Cut strip set into four 4"-wide segments.

100580473_d1_600_0.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together two Step 1 segments, one mottled purple 4" square, and two mottled purple small triangles to make a center unit.

100580475_d2_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together one Step 1 segment and two mottled purple large triangles. Add a mottled purple small triangle to make a side triangle. Repeat to make a second side triangle.

100580476_d3_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together two mottled purple side triangles and a center unit to make a block. The block should be 15-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100580474_d4_600.jpg

5. Using mottled blue instead of mottled green and mottled pink instead of mottled purple, repeat steps 1–4 to make a second block (Quilt Assembly Diagram).

100580477_qad_600_0.jpg

6. Using mottled pink instead of mottled green and mottled blue instead of mottled purple, repeat steps 1–4 to make a third block (Quilt Assembly Diagram).

7. Using mottled purple instead of mottled green and mottled green instead of mottled purple, repeat steps 1–4 to make a fourth block (Quilt Assembly Diagram).

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, arrange blocks in two rows. Sew together blocks in rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 30-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Sew solid white 2 ×30-1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add solid white 2×33-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Sew together 11 assorted mottled print 3-1⁄2" squares to make a short outer border strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 3-1⁄2×33-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short outer border strip.

3. Sew together 13 assorted mottled print 3-1⁄2" squares to make a long outer border strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 3-1⁄2×39-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long outer border strip.

4. Sew short outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward inner border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.