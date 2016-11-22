Nuts and Bolts

Prints in primary colors pop off a black print background for an impactful kid quilt. Fun robot fabric and a zigzag design make it an ideal play mat. Fabrics are from the iBOT collection by Red Rooster Fabrics .

Inspired by Ripple from designer Megan Pitz of Canoe Ridge Creations

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1-1⁄4 yards total assorted prints in gray, orange, green, blue, red, and yellow (quilt center)

2⁄3 yard black print (quilt center)

5⁄8 yard gray robot print (borders)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

2-2⁄3 yards backing fabric

48×54" batting

Finished quilt: 39-5⁄8×45-1⁄2"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted prints, cut:

35--4-1⁄8 ×8" rectangles

From black print, cut:

4--2-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangles

6--2-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" rectangles

6--2-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles

6--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

6--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

6--2-1⁄2" squares

28--1×8" rectangles

From gray robot print, cut:

2--4 ×39-5⁄8" border strips

2--4 ×38-1⁄2" border strips

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Segments

1. Alternate five assorted print 4-1⁄8 ×8" rectangles and four black print 1×8" rectangles. Sew together to make a pieced unit (Diagram 1). The unit should be 8×20-5⁄8" including seam allowances.

100580041_d1_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, cut pieced unit into three 2-1⁄2 ×20-5⁄8" segments.

100580042_d2_600.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 21 segments total. (You will use 19.)

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out black print squares and rectangles and 19 segments.

100580051_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. The rows should each be 2-1⁄2 ×32-5⁄8" including seam allowances. Press seams toward segments.

3. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 32-5⁄8 ×38-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

4. Sew gray robot print 4 ×38-1⁄2" border strips to long edges of quilt center (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Add gray robot print 4 ×39-5⁄8" to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press seams toward border. The quilt top should be 39-5⁄8×45-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.