Newborn Baby Wall Hanging

Inspired by Jolly and Bright from designer Linda Lum DeBono

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

3⁄4 yard total assorted red prints (blocks, sashing, appliqués)

3⁄4 yard total assorted blue prints (blocks, sashing, appliqués)

2-1⁄4-yard pieces and 1-1⁄3-yard piece assorted light prints (appliqué foundations)

1 yard blue damask (blocks, sashing, appliqué, border, binding)

1-1⁄3 yards backing fabric

39x46" batting

Lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt: 30-1⁄2x37-1⁄2"

Finished block: 6" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Click on "Download this Project" for patterns. To use fusible web to prepare patterns for appliqué, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of designated fabric; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From assorted red prints, cut:

8--3-7⁄8" squares for Pinwheel row (4 sets of 2 matching squares)

4--3-7⁄8" squares for sashing row

2 of Pattern A

2 sets of 1 Pattern E and 1 Pattern F

1 each of patterns B and D

From assorted blue prints, cut:

6--3-7⁄8" squares for Pinwheel row (3 sets of 2 matching squares)

3 of Pattern B

2 each of patterns A and D

1 set of 1 Pattern E and 1 Pattern F

From 1/4-yard light print pieces, cut:

1--7-1⁄2x24-1⁄2" strip

1--6-1⁄2x24-1⁄2" strip

From 1/3-yard light print piece, cut:

1--9-1⁄2x24-1⁄2" strip

From blue damask, cut:

4--2-1⁄2x42" binding strips

2--3-1⁄2x31-1⁄2" border strips

2--3-1⁄2x30-1⁄2" border strips

2--3-7⁄8" squares for Pinwheel row

4--3-7⁄8" squares for sashing row

4 of Pattern C

Assemble Pinwheel Row

1. For one Pinwheel block, gather a set of red print 3-7⁄8" squares and a set of blue print or blue damask 3-7⁄8" squares. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each red print square.

2. Layer a marked red print square atop a blue print or blue damask square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of marked line (Diagram 1). Cut apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press each triangle unit open, pressing seam toward red print, to make two triangle-squares. Each should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four triangle-squares total.

newborn-baby-wall-hanginglg_3A.jpg

3. Sew together triangle-squares in pairs (Diagram 2). Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a Pinwheel block. Press seam in one direction. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

newborn-baby-wall-hanginglg_3B.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1–4 to make four Pinwheel blocks total.

5. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together Pinwheel blocks to make a Pinwheel row. Press seams in one direction. The row should be 6-1⁄2x24-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

newborn-baby-wall-hanginglg_3C_2.jpg

Assemble Sashing Rows

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each remaining red print 3-7⁄8" square.

2. Referring to Assemble Pinwheel Row, Step 2, use marked red print squares and remaining blue damask 3-7⁄8" squares to make eight triangle-squares.

3. Sew together triangle-squares to make a sashing row (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams in one direction. The row should be 3-1⁄2x24-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Assemble Appliqué Rows

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, arrange assorted red print and blue print A stars on light print 6-1⁄2x24-1⁄2" strip. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse pieces in place. Using dark blue thread, machine-zizgag-stitch around edges to make star row.

2. Using assorted red and blue print B circles, blue damask C handles, and light print 7-1⁄2x24-1⁄2" strip, repeat Step 1 to make rattle row.

3. Using assorted red and blue print D, E, and F presents and ribbons and light 9-1⁄2x24-1⁄2" strip, repeat Step 1 to make gift row.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together Pinwheel row, sashing row, and appliquéd rows to make quilt center. Press seams toward appliquéd rows. The quilt center should be 24-1⁄2x31-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

2. Sew blue damask 3-1⁄2x31-1⁄2" border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add blue damask 3-1⁄2x30-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.