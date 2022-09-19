Make the Rounds

Inspired by: Inner Piece from designer Andy Knowlton

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Finished quilt: 43-1/2" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1/2 yard each solid peach, light blue print, and dark blue print (sashing, corner units, binding)

solid peach, light blue print, and dark blue print (sashing, corner units, binding) 1 yard white print (corner units, sashing, border)

1 yard total assorted print scraps (foundation-pieced units)

3 yards backing fabric

52"-square batting

Lightweight tracing paper or other foundation material of your choice

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From solid peach cut:

1—5-1/2" square

4—3×18-1/2" sashing strips

4—3" squares

4—2-1/2" squares

From white print, cut:

4—4×42" strips for border

4—3×27-1/2" sashing strips

4—3×9-1/2" sashing strips

8—3" squares

2—2-7/8" squares

8—2-1/2" squares

From light blue print, cut:

12—5" squares

From assorted prints, cut:

1"- to 3-1/2"-wide pieces at least 3" long

2—2-7/8" squares

From dark blue print, cut:

5—2-1/2×42" binding strips

From foundation paper, cut:

24--2-1/2×9-1/2" foundation rectangles

4--2-1/2×5-1/2" foundation rectangles

Assemble Corner Units and Triangle-Squares

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of solid peach 3" and 2-1/2" squares and white print 3", 2-7/8", and 2-1/2" squares.

2. Align a marked solid peach 2-1/2" square with one corner of a light blue print 5" square (Diagram 1; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1/4". Press open attached triangle. In the same manner, sew a marked white print 3" square to opposite corner of light blue print square to make Corner Unit A. The unit still should be 5" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four A corner units total.

Make the Rounds

3. Referring to Diagram 2, repeat Step 2 using marked white print 2-1/2" squares and marked solid peach 3" squares to make four B corner units total.

Make the Rounds

4. Referring to Diagram 3, repeat Step 2 using marked white print 2-1/2" and 3" squares to make four C corner units total.

Make the Rounds

5. Referring to Diagram 4, layer a marked white print 2-7/8" square atop an assorted print 2-7/8ths " square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of marked line. Press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four triangle-squares total.

Make the Rounds

Assemble Strip Units

1. Referring to Diagram 5, place one assorted print scrap right side up on one end of a paper 2-1/2×9-1/2" foundation rectangle; the fabric should extend at least 1/4" past paper edges.

Make the Rounds

2. Referring to Diagram 6, place a second assorted print scrap atop the first scrap with right sides together. Using a short stitch length and a 1/4" seam allowance, stitch pieces together through the fabric and paper. With dry iron, press open the second scrap.

Make the Rounds

3. Repeat Step 2 to add a third assorted scrap (Diagram 7). Continue in the same manner until entire foundation rectangle is covered. The last scrap should extend at least 1/4" past paper edges. Scraps can be placed on a slight angle, if desired, making sure angled scraps extend past paper edges when pressed open.

Make the Rounds

4. Referring to Diagram 8, turn pieced rectangle fabric side down. Trim along paper edges to make a pieced unit. The unit still should be 2-1/2×9-1/2".

Make the Rounds

5. Repeat steps 1–4 to make twenty-four 2-1/2×9-1/2" pieced units total. Repeat steps 1–4 using paper 2-1/2×5-1/2" foundation rectangles to make four 2-1/2×5-1/2" pieced units. Carefully remove paper foundations from all pieced units.

6. Sew together three 9-1/2"-long pieced units to make a 2-1/2×27-1/2" pieced strip. Repeat to make four 2-1/2×27-1/2" pieced strips total.

7. Sew together two 9-1/2"-long pieced units to make a 2-1/2×18-1/2" pieced strip. Repeat to make four 2-1/2×18-1/2" pieced strips total.

8. Sew a white print 3×9-1/2" sashing strip to a remaining 2-1/2×9-1/2" pieced unit to make a 9-1/2"-long strip unit (Diagram 9). Repeat to make four 9-1/2"-long strip units total. Repeat with remaining white print and solid peach sashing strips and pieced strips of corresponding lengths to make 12 strip units total.

Make the Rounds

Assemble Quilt top

1. Referring to Diagram 10, lay out solid peach 5-1/2" square, triangle-squares, and 2-1/2×5-1/2" pieced units. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make center unit. The unit should be 9-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Make the Rounds

2. Referring to Diagram 11 for orientation of corner units, lay out center unit, A corner units, and 9-1/2"-long strip units. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make the first ring.

Make the Rounds

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, join 18-1/2"-long strip units to opposite edges of first ring. Add B corner units to ends of remaining 18-1/2"-long strip units; join to remaining edges of first ring to make the second ring. Repeat with 27-1/2"-long strip units and C corner units to make a quilt center that has three rings.

Make the Rounds

4. Cut and piece white print 4×42" strips to make:

2—4×43-1/2" border strips

2—4×36-1/2" border strips

5. Sew short border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. In each sashing ring Handi Quilter Studio Educator Aimee Losee featured a different pantograph design, including crawling snails and floating clouds, to draw the eye around the quilt and give new parents and baby sweet motifs to discover (Quilting Diagram). She filled the center square with a flower design and the border with a wavy vine and leaves design that mimics one of the prints used in the quilt. The pantographs are from the Garden Snails and Kimberbell Spring Flowers collections (quiltable.com).

3. Bind with dark blue print binding strips.