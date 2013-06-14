Kids' Strippy Quilt

For a quick-and-easy quilt, utilize prints, panels, and border prints from The Very Hungry Caterpillar collection by Eric Carle for Andover Fabrics. Use the large-scale prints to fill big areas, fussy-cutting the prints to highlight graphic images.

Inspired by "Tricks and Treats" from designer Linda Lum DeBono

Quiltmaker: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1--9x22" piece (fat eighth) teal print (checkerboard units)

1--18x22" piece (fat quarter) white caterpillar print (checkerboard units)

1--9x22" piece (fat eighth) orange print (checkerboard units)

1--9x22" piece (fat eighth) purple print (checkerboard units)

1 yard fruit-and-food border print

3/4 yard insect panel print

1-1/8 yards multicolor dot (sashing, border, binding)

2-1/2 yards backing fabric

44x53" batting

Finished quilt: 37-1/2x46-1/4"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. On the fruit-and-food border print and the insect panel print, fussy-cut each piece, centering them over the design as desired.

From teal print, cut:

8--2-1/2" squares

From white caterpillar print, cut:

38--2-1/2" squares

From orange print, cut:

12--2-1/2" squares

From purple print, cut:

18--2-1/2" squares

From fruit-and-food border print, cut:

1--6-1/2x33-1/2" rectangle

1--4-1/4x33-1/2" rectangle

From insect panel print, cut:

1--8-1/2x25-1/2" rectangle

1--8-1/2x21-1/2" rectangle

1--8-1/2x15-1/2" rectangle

From multicolor dot, cut:

2--2-1/2x42-1/4" border strips

5--2-1/2x42" binding strips

2--2-1/2x37-1/2" border strips

4--2-1/2x33-1/2" sashing strips

Assemble Checkerboard Units

1. Referring to Diagram 1, lay out eight teal print 2-1/2" squares and eight white caterpillar print 2-1/2" squares in four rows.

img_kid-strippy-quiltlg_3a.jpg

2. Sew together squares in each row. Press seams toward teal print squares. TIP: When you're sewing many squares together, save time by chain-piecing. To chain-piece, machine-sew pairs of squares together one after the other without lifting the presser foot or clipping threads between pairs (Diagram 2).

img_kid-strippy-quiltlg_3b.jpg

3. Join rows to make a teal-and-white checkerboard unit. The unit should be 8-1/2" square including seam allowances.

4. Using 12 orange print 2-1/2" squares and 12 white

caterpillar print 2-1/2" squares, repeat steps 1 through 3 to make an orange-and-white checkerboard unit (Diagram 3). The unit should be 12-1/2x8-1/2" including seam allowances.

img_kid-strippy-quiltlg_3c.jpg

5. Using 18 purple print 2-1/2" squares and 18 white caterpillar print 2-1/2" squares, repeat steps 1 through 3 to make a purple-and-white checkerboard unit (see upper left-hand rectangle in Quilt Assembly Diagram). The unit should be 18-1/2x8-1/2" including seam allowances.

img_kid-strippy-quiltlg_3d_0.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out checkerboard units, rectangles, and sashing strips in rows.

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction.

Assemble Quilt Top

Sew long border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Sew short border strips to remaining edges. Press seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.