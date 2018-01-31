Keep kids occupied with a quilt that features many different motifs and prints.

Quiltmaker: Kat Tichenor

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

9--1⁄8-yard pieces assorted solids in tan, yellow, pink, cream, green, blue, peach, gray, and lavender (blocks)

81--5" squares assorted novelty prints in cotton, flannel, and corduroy (blocks)

1⁄2 yard green tone-on-tone (binding)

2-3⁄4 yards backing fabric

49" square batting

Finished quilt: 41" square

Finished blocks: 13-1⁄2" square

Instructions for three additional quilt sizes are in a downloadable PDF. Click on "Download this Project" above.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each assorted solid, cut:

36--1-3⁄4" squares

From green tone-on-tone, cut:

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Gather 36 matching solid 1-3⁄4" squares and nine assorted novelty print 5" squares. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each solid 1-3⁄4" square.

2. Align a marked solid square with one corner of a novelty print 5" square (Diagram 1; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line; trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle. In same manner, add marked solid squares to remaining corners of novelty print square to make a Snowball unit (Diagram 2; again note direction of marked lines). The unit still should be 5" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make nine Snowball units total.

100200749_d1_web.jpg

100200750_d2_web.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out Snowball units in three rows, orienting novelty print motifs as desired. Sew together units in rows. Join rows to make a block. The block should be 14" square including seam allowances.

100200751_d3_web.jpg

4. Repeat to make nine blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in three rows.

100200752_qad_web.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Quiltmaker Kat Tichenor machine-quilted interlocking circles across the featured quilt top (Quilting Diagram).

100200753_quilting_web.jpg

3. Bind with green tone-on-tone binding strips.