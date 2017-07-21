Simple shapes look anything but basic in a kid's quilt highlighted by bright squares of color. Fabrics are from the Kinfolk collection by Vanessa Vargas Wilson for Timeless Treasures .

Inspired by Room with a View from designer Amy Walsh of Blue Underground Studios

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

2⁄3 yard total assorted white prints (blocks, inner border)

4--18×21" pieces (fat quarters) assorted bright tone-on-tones in coral, green, light blue, and dark blue (blocks, inner border)

7⁄8 yard total assorted black prints (blocks)

1⁄2 yard black print (outer border)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

2-1⁄3 yards backing fabric

41×57" batting

Finished quilt: 32-1⁄2 ×48-1⁄2"

Finished blocks: 8" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted white prints, cut:

32--3-1⁄2" squares

10--1-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles

From each assorted bright tone-on-tone, cut:

4--1-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles

4--1-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

From assorted bright tone-on-tone scraps, cut:

6--1-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles

4--1-1⁄2" squares

From assorted black prints, cut:

28--4-1⁄2" squares

From black print, cut:

4--3-1⁄2 ×42" strips for outer border

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Gather four assorted white print 3-1⁄2" squares and from one bright tone-on-tone two 1-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles and two 1-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangles.

2. Sew together white print squares in pairs. Join pairs to make a small Four-Patch block (Diagram 1). The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100580710_d1_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 2, sew bright tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles to opposite edges of small Four-Patch block. Join bright tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangles to remaining edges to make a framed Four-Patch block. The framed Four-Patch block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100580711_d2_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make eight framed Four-Patch blocks total.

5. Sew together four assorted black print 4-1⁄2" squares in pairs. Join pairs to make a large Four-Patch block (Diagram 3). The block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100580712_d3_600.jpg

6. Repeat Step 5 to make seven large Four-Patch blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, alternate framed and large Four-Patch blocks in five rows. Sew together blocks in rows. Press seams open.

100580713_qad_600.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams open. The quilt center should be 24-1⁄2 ×40-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Sew together two white print 1-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles and one bright tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangle to make a short inner border strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Repeat to make a second short inner border strip.

2. Sew together three white print 1-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles, two bright tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles, and two bright tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2" squares to make a long inner border strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Repeat to make a second long inner border strip.

3. Referring to the Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew short inner border strips to short edges of quilt center. Add long inner border strips to remaining edges. Press seams toward inner border.

4. Cut and piece black print 3-1⁄2 ×42" to make:

2--3-1⁄2 ×42-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--3-1⁄2 ×32-1⁄2" outer border strips

5. Referring to the Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew black print long outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short black print outer border strips to remaining edges. Press seams toward outer border to complete quilt top. The quilt top should be 32-1⁄2 ×48-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.