Hearts & Flowers Appliqué Quilt

Fusible web makes this appliqué project a fast and easy one to complete. Choose vibrant colors and sassy prints to make it an eye-catching addition to your decor.

Quilt designer: Linda Lum DeBono

From Quilting Ideas, Fall 2003

Materials

2-1/2 yards total of assorted bright prints for blocks and appliqués

1-1/3 yards of pink plaid for border

1/2 yard of purple print for binding

2-7/8 yards of backing fabric

51x54" of quilt batting

1 yard of lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt: 45x48-1/4"

Quantities specified for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. All measurements include a 1/4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut the pieces in the order that follows. Cut the border strips the length of the fabric (parallel to the selvage).

Click on "Download This Project" to download the full-size patterns. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay the fusible web, paper side up, over the patterns. Use a pencil to trace the patterns the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1/2" between tracings. Cut out each piece roughly 1/4" outside the traced lines.

2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press the fusible web shapes onto the backs of the designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out the shapes on the drawn lines. Peel off the paper backings.

From assorted bright prints, cut:

1 -- 16-1/2x6-1/2" rectangle for kisses appliqué foundation

1 -- 12-1/4x6-1/2" rectangle for hugs appliqué foundation

8 -- 4-3/4x6-3/4" rectangles for large heart appliqué foundations

6 -- 6-1/4x6-1/2" rectangles for daisy appliqué foundations

5 -- 4-3/4x6-1/2" rectangles for small heart appliqué foundations

15 -- 5x4-3/4" rectangles for star appliqué foundations

20 -- 3-3/4x4-1/4" rectangles for X and spiral appliqué foundations

1 -- 3-1/2x6-3/4" rectangle for filler block

1 -- 8x6-1/2" rectangle for filler block

1 -- 7-1/2x6-1/2" rectangle for filler block

1 -- 6x6-1/2" rectangle for filler block

1 -- 5-1/2x6-1/2" rectangle for filler block

1 -- 3x6-1/2" rectangle for filler block

1 -- 3-1/2x4-3/4" rectangle for filler block

1 -- 3x4-3/4" rectangle for filler block

1 -- 1-1/2x4-3/4" rectangle for filler block

2 -- 5x4-1/4" rectangles for filler blocks

15 of Pattern A

5 of Pattern B

6 each of patterns C and D

10 each of patterns E and F

8 of Pattern G

1 each of the following letters: e, g, h, i, k, and u

4 of the letter S

From pink plaid, cut:

2 -- 4-1/2x45-1/2" border strips

2 -- 4-1/2x40-3/4" border strips

From purple print, cut:

5 -- 2-1/2x42" binding strips

Applique Foundations and Assemble Quilt Center

Appliqué the Foundations

1. Referring to the Quilt Assembly Diagram, arrange the appliqué shapes on the designated bright print foundations. Fuse in place. Using color-coordinating thread, machine-stitch around the appliqué shapes with a short, narrow zigzag stitch.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to the Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out the appliquéd foundations and the filler blocks in horizontal rows.

img_hugskisseslg_3.jpg

2. Sew together the pieces in each row. Press the seam allowances in each row in one direction, alternating the direction with each row.

3. Join the rows to make the quilt center. Press the seam allowances in one direction. The pieced quilt center should measure 37-1/2x40-3/4", including the seam allowances.

Add Border and Complete Quilt

Add the Border

Sew a pink plaid 4-1/2x40-3/4" border strip to each side edge of the pieced quilt center. Press the seam allowances toward the border. Then add a pink plaid 4-1/2x45-1/2" border strip to the top and bottom edges of the pieced quilt center to complete the quilt top. Press the seam allowances toward the border.

Complete the Quilt

1. Layer the quilt top, batting, and backing.

2. Quilt as desired. Linda Lum DeBono machine-stitched the quilt in a free-motion design.

3. Use the purple print 2-1/2x42" strips to bind the quilt.

img_hugskisseslg_5.jpg

Materials for Tic-Tac-Toe Pillow

Scraps of assorted bright prints for appliqués and appliqué foundations

9x22" piece (fat eighth) of fuchsia print for inner border and binding

1/2 yard of lime green print for outer border and pillow back

22" square of muslin for lining

22" square of quilt batting

16" square pillow form

Finished pillow: 16" square

Cut the Fabrics for Tic-Tac-Toe Pillow

From assorted bright prints, cut:

9 -- 4-1/2" squares for appliqué foundations

5 of Pattern E

4 of Pattern F

From fuchsia print, cut:

3 -- 2-1/2x22" binding strips

2 -- 1x13-1/2" inner border strips

2 -- 1x12-1/2" inner border strips

From lime green print, cut:

2 -- 16-1/2x20-1/2" rectangles

2 -- 2x16-1/2" outer border strips

2 -- 2x13-1/2" outer border strip

Appliqué and Assemble Pillow Top

1. Arrange the appliqué shapes on the bright print 4-1/2"-square foundations. Fuse in place.

Using color-coordinating thread, machine-stitch around the appliqué shapes with a short, narrow zigzag stitch.

2. Referring to photograph, lay out the appliquéd squares in three horizontal rows. Join the pieces in each row, pressing the seam allowances toward the X squares. Then join the rows to make the pillow center. Press the seam allowances in one direction. The pillow center should measure 12-1/2" square, including the seam allowances.

3. Sew fuchsia print 1x12-1/2" inner border strips to opposite edges of the pillow center. Sew fuchsia print 1x13-1/2" inner border strips to the remaining raw edges of the pillow center. Press all seam allowances toward the inner border.

4. Sew lime green print 2x13-1/2" outer border strips to opposite edges of the pillow center. Sew lime green print 2x16-1/2" outer border strips to the remaining raw edges of the pillow center to complete the pillow top. Press the seam allowances toward the outer border.

Complete the Pillow

1. Layer the pillow top, batting, and muslin 22"-square lining.

2. Quilt as desired. Trim batting and lining even with the pillow top edges.

3. With wrong sides inside, fold each lime green print 16-1/2x20-1/2" rectangle in half to make two double-thick 16-1/2x10-1/4" rectangles.

4. Layer folded edges of lime green rectangles, overlapping folded edges by about 4", to make a 16-1/2" square pillow back. Baste edges together.

5. With wrong sides together, layer the pillow top and pillow back; baste in place. Use fuchsia print 2-1/2x22" strips to bind the pillow, then insert pillow form.

Materials for Daisy Pillow

Scraps of assorted bright prints for appliqués and appliqué foundations

9x22" piece (fat eighth) of apricot print for inner border

1/2 yard of orange print for outer border and pillow back

9x22" piece (fat eighth) of lime green print for binding

22" square of muslin for lining

22" square of quilt batting

16" square pillow form

Finished pillow: 16" square

Cut the Fabrics for Daisy Pillow

From assorted bright prints, cut:

4 -- 6-1/2" squares for appliqué foundations

4 of Pattern C

28 of Pattern D

From apricot print, cut:

2 -- 1x13-1/2" inner border strips

2 -- 1x12-1/2" inner border strips

From orange print, cut:

2 -- 16-1/2x20-1/2" rectangles

2 -- 2x16-1/2" outer border strips

2 -- 2x13-1/2" outer border strips

From lime green print

3 -- 2-1/2x22" binding strips

Make Daisy Pillow