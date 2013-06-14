Girl or Boy Monogram Crib Quilt

Make it personal, a monogram adds personalization to any quilt. Give this quilt to a special little one that you love.

Quilt Designers: Cori Derksen and Myra Harder for Blue Meadow Designs

Materials for Baby Girl Quilt

1--1/8 yards ivory print (sashing, binding, and border)

18x22-inch piece (fat quarter) pink tone-on-tone print (appliqué foundation)

1/2 yard each of two assorted pink prints (quilt center)

1/4 yard each of two assorted pink prints (quilt center)

18x22-inch piece (fat quarter) dark pink tone-on-tone print (monogram appliqué)

1-3/8 yards backing fabric

42x49-inch piece of batting

Finished quilt: 35-1/2x42-1/2"

Quantities are for 44/45-inch-wide, 100-percent cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4-inch seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut the Fabrics for Baby Girl Quilt

Cut pieces in the order that follows. Add 3/16-inch seam allowances when cutting out the appliqué pieces.

From ivory print, cut:

4 -- 2-1/2x42" binding strips

2 -- 3-1/2x36-1/2" border strips

2 -- 3-1/2x35-1/2" border strips

2 -- 2-1/2x14-1/2" rectangles

2 -- 2-1/2x8-1/2" rectangles

1 -- 1-1/2x18-1/2" sashing strip

2 -- 1-1/2x8" sashing strips

1 -- 1-1/2x6-1/2" sashing strip

From pink tone-on-tone print, cut:

1 -- 8-1/2x10-1/2" appliqué foundation

From each 1/2-yard pink print, cut:

1 -- 14-1/2x18-1/2" rectangle

1 -- 8x6" rectangle

From each 1/4-yard pink print, cut:

1 -- 14-1/2x6-1/2" rectangle

1 -- 8x6" rectangle

From dark pink tone-on-tone print, cut:

1 each of patterns A and B

Expert Tip

"You could personalize the quilt by monogramming the baby's first initial in place of the B," says Myra. "Simply find a font you like on your computer, then enlarge it to the desired size to make your own monogram pattern."

Assemble the Baby Girl Quilt Center

1. Sew ivory print 2-1/2x8-1/2" rectangles to opposite short edges of the pink tone-on-tone print appliqué foundation (Block Assembly Diagram). Sew ivory print 2-1/2x14-1/2" rectangles to remaining edges to make a center block. The center block should be 14-1/2x12-1/2" including seam allowances. Press all seams toward the ivory print.

p_100233843.jpg

2. Lay out the center block, pink print rectangles, and ivory print sashing strips (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Join the pieces in sections and the sections in rows. Join the rows to make the quilt center. Press all seams toward the pink prints. The quilt center should be 29-1/2x36-1/2" including seam allowances.

p_100233844.jpg

Add Border and Appliqué Monogram for Baby Girl Quilt

1. Sew ivory print 3-1/2x36-1/2" border strips to quilt center's long edges. Sew ivory print 3-1/2x35-1/2" border strips to remaining edges to complete the quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

2. Referring to diagram position appliqué pieces A and B on the center block; baste. Working from the bottom layer to the top, needle-turn appliqué the pieces in place.

Finish Baby Girl Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing.

2. Quilt as desired. Cori Derksen and Myra Harder machine-quilted a 60-degree diamond grid over the quilt center (Quilting Diagram), not crossing into the appliqué foundation, monogram, sashing, or border. They outline-quilted around the monogram and the appliqué foundation center and stitched in the ditch on the sashing. They also stitched a straight line about 1-1/4" from the outer edge of the border.

3. Use ivory print binding strips to bind quilt.

p_100233845.jpg

Materials for Baby Boy Quilt

1-1/3 yards blue tone-on tone print (sashing, monogram appliqué, binding, and border)

18x22" piece (fat quarter) green tone on-tone print (appliqué foundation)

1/2 yard blue print (quilt center)

1/2 yard green print (quilt center)

1-3/8 yards backing fabric

42x49" piece of batting

Finished quilt: 35-1/2x42-1/2"

Quantities are for 44/45-inch-wide, 100-percent cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4-inch seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut the Fabrics for Baby Boy Quilt

Cut pieces in the order that follows. Add 3/16-inch seam allowances when cutting out appliqué pieces.

From blue tone-on-tone print, cut:

4 -- 2-1/2x42" binding strips

2 -- 3-1/2x36-1/2" border strips

2 -- 3-1/2x35-1/2" border strips

2 -- 2-1/2x14-1/2" rectangles

2 -- 2-1/2x8-1/2" rectangles

1 -- 1-1/2x18-1/2" sashing strip

2 -- 1-1/2x8" sashing strips

1 -- 1-1/2x6-1/2" sashing strip

1 each of patterns A and B

From green tone-on-tone print, cut:

1 -- 8-1/2x10-1/2" appliqué foundation

From blue print, cut:

1 -- 4-1/2x18-1/2" rectangle

1 -- 14-1/2x6-1/2" rectangle

2 -- 8x6" rectangles

From green print, cut:

1 -- 14-1/2x18-1/2" rectangle

1 -- 14-1/2x6-1/2" rectangle

2 -- 8x6" rectangles

Assemble the Baby Boy Quilt Center

1. Sew blue tone-on-tone print 2-1/2x8-1/2" rectangles to opposite short edges of the green tone-on-tone print 8-1/2x10-1/2" appliqué foundation (Block Assembly Diagram). Sew blue tone-on-tone print 2-1/2x14-1/2" rectangles to remaining edges to make a center block. The center block should be 14-1/2x12-1/2" including seam allowances. Press all seams toward blue tone on-tone print.

p_100233846.jpg

2. Lay out the center block, blue print and green print rectangles, and blue tone-on-tone print sashing strips (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Join the pieces in sections and the sections in rows. Press all seams toward the sashing strips. Join the rows to make the quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 29-1/2x36-1/2" including seam allowances.

p_100233847.jpg

Add Border and Appliqué Monogram for Baby Boy Quilt

1. Sew the blue tone-on-tone print 3-1/2x36-1/2" border strips to quilt center's long edges. Sew blue tone-on-tone print 3-1/2x35-1/2" border strips to remaining edges to complete the quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

2. Position appliqué pieces A and B on the center block; baste. Working from the bottom layer to the top, needle-turn appliqué the pieces in place.

Finish Baby Boy Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing.

2. Quilt as desired. Cori Derksen and Myra Harder machine-quilted horizontal lines about 1-1/2" apart over the quilt center (Quilting Diagram), not crossing into the appliqué foundation, monogram, sashing, or border. They stitched in the ditch around the monogram, the appliqué foundation center, and sashing. They also stitched two straight lines about 1-1/4" and 1-1/2" from the outer edges of the border.

3. Use blue tone-on-tone print binding strips to bind quilt.